More People Can Get Mortgage Under Fannies Extended Credit Check – Forbes Advisor





Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but this does not affect the opinions or ratings of our editors.

Fannie Mae announced this week that she will include your rent payment history as part of the mortgage application process, a move meant to provide borrowers with better access to credit. Lenders and housing experts say the expansion, which begins in September, will help more first-time borrowers and under-represented groups access homeownership. Monthly rent is the most important financial obligation for many first-time homebuyers and is a clear indicator of a buyer’s ability to meet a monthly mortgage payment, says Paul Appleton, Managing Director, Head of Mortgages and consumer credit at Union Bank. This change creates a more complete financial picture of the borrower because rent payments are rarely reported on a credit report. Fannie looked at a recent sample of mortgage applicants and found that 17% would have qualified for a mortgage if the history of rent payments was part of the approval process. Rental payment history is a good predictor of credit profile According to a study by the Urban Institute, rental payment history has been shown to be a reliable indicator of creditworthiness. In their analysis, he found that on-time payments were a better predictor of future payments than low credit scores and high-value loans. Many experts agree, including Emanuel Santa-Donato, vice president of capital markets at Better.com. Better also researched the topic and found that a 12-month blank housing payment history is an even stronger predictor of serious delinquency than a FICO score, Santa-Donato says. We are delighted that Fannie Mae agrees and is shifting her credit standards in this direction. According to an analysis by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, some 26 million Americans have invisible credit and another 19 million Americans have outdated credit histories. That’s why lenders’ over-reliance on FICO scores has excluded millions of families, especially people of color, says Aaron Klein, senior economic studies researcher at the Brookings Institution. The majority of Americans are not prime credit borrowers, despite the fact that most Americans have not defaulted on a loan, Klein says. How rental history affects getting a mortgage Fannie allows borrowers to decide whether they want to use their rent payment history in their mortgage application. A consistent, on-time payment history can help borrowers who might not otherwise qualify for a mortgage get approved. On the other hand, records of missed payments do not hurt borrowers’ chances of qualifying for a mortgage. Lenders will be able to identify rent payments through bank account data, including checks or electronic payments. However, a good lease payment history won’t necessarily help you get a lower interest rate. Mortgage interest rates are determined by many factors, including [the] loan amount, loan-to-value ratio and long-term interest rate, so I would expect the main benefit of this change to be better access to credit rather than a change in the interest rates themselves , says Appleton.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/advisor/mortgages/fannie-expands-credit-check-for-mortgages/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos