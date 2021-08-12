Carvana may take 5% stake in Root in new partnership





Online used car dealership Carvana is investing $ 126 million in Columbus-based insurer Root as part of a new partnership in which Root will develop auto insurance programs for the buying platform of cars online from Carvana. The partnership will allow Carvana to offer personalized insurance quotes as part of the car buying experience, Root said. At the same time, it will allow Root to add customers at attractive costs. The partnership further enhances the Carvana experience by integrating insurance into car buying and financing decisions, Root CEO Alex Timm said in a statement. This integrated solution will give Root exclusive access to a large and growing channel of potential customers at the important insurance decision point of buying a car. Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia praised the partnership. In Root, we’ve found a partner who shares our customer focus and technology-driven approach to delivering exceptional customer experiences. We are excited to build on the success of our existing partnership by creating a single integrated solution, Garcia said in a press release. Under the terms of the deal, the investment can ultimately be converted into shares that would give Carvana a 5% stake in Root. The deal did nothing to Root’s struggling share price. Shares fell 15%, falling below $ 6 a share on Thursday, the lowest price since the shares began trade last Octoberand well below their high of nearly $ 30. Root stock fell after the company reported lower than analyst expectations for its second quarter on Wednesday. Root reported a loss of $ 178.6 million, or 72 cents, per share for the three months ending June 30. By comparison, the company lost $ 32.2 million, or $ 1.07 per share, for the same period in 2020. Young public companies are generally unprofitable, but Root’s losses for the quarter were worse than expected. Revenue totaled $ 89.8 million for the quarter, down from $ 121.4 million for the same period of 2020. The company attributed the decline to a new reinsurance program, a process by which insurers transfer part of their portfolios to other parts to reduce risk. In-force policies increased nearly 12% from a year ago to 373,721, and premiums paid by customers, Root’s preferred metric, increased 24% from a year ago to reach $ 177.1 million. Root blamed higher accident rates and used car prices for the greater loss, as drivers spend more time behind the wheel as COVID-19 restrictions loosen. The cost of repairing used cars and vehicles has also increased. In response, Root increased its rates. “While uncertainties remain as to the continued impact of these variables, we believe the underwriting actions we are taking and the ability to frequently update our cost of claims model, in addition to pursuing action planned tariff, allow Root to react quickly, ”Timm and CFO Daniel Rosenthal said in a letter to shareholders. Root has also said he will cut his online ad spending because of the rising costs. “With the significant increase in online advertising prices this year, we have decided to significantly reduce our spending in the performance marketing channel,” both said. “This positions us to deploy your capital more effectively over the long term.” Root was launched in 2015 with the idea that machine learning and technology could revolutionize a heavy industry while delivering a superior customer experience. Drivers download the Root app to their phone and drive as they normally would. The app tracks speed, rapid acceleration, sudden stops, swerves and whether drivers are busy with their phones while driving. [email protected] @BizMarkWilliams

