Facebook could be forced to sell GIF platform Giphy in response to UK regulators





Facebook FB may soon be forced to part ways with Giphy in response to concerns from UK regulators and relinquish control of that company’s huge library of GIFs, the moving images used by millions of people to express emotions and reactions on Internet.

British competition regulators said on Thursday that the acquisition, which Facebook announced last year , may reduce competition in advertising and social media.

In an interim finding, the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said Facebook’s control over Giphy could allow it to cut off other social media sites’ access to Giphy’s images. Giphy’s services currently integrate with services such as Twitter, Snapchat, iMessage, and Slack.

The discovery is a blow to Facebook’s global aspirations amid intense antitrust scrutiny from governments around the world, and a potential red flag for other big tech companies pursuing acquisitions in this regulatory climate .

Although far from being the biggest contract ever for Facebook, the acquisition of Giphy apparently for $ 400 million could be the company’s first large-scale deal to be untied by government officials since Facebook began to question its powerful position in digital markets several years ago. And it shows how closely officials monitor every move on Facebook. In a statement, a Facebook spokesperson said the company disagreed with the findings and lacked evidence. “This merger is in the best interests of the people and businesses in the UK and around the world who use Giphy and our services,” the spokesperson said. “We will continue to work with the CMA to address the misconception that the deal hurts competition.” In its initial announcement of the deal, Facebook pledged to grant third parties the same level of access to Giphy’s content as before. Less than a month after announcing the acquisition, however, the CMA said it was reviewing it. The CMA said Thursday that Giphy planned to expand its growing advertising business in the UK ahead of the Facebook acquisition, a move that could have given UK brands a new way to promote themselves and provide a direct challenger to Facebook on the advertising market. “However, Facebook terminated Giphy’s paid advertising partnerships as a result of the deal, which means that a significant source of potential competition has been lost,” the CMA said in a blog post. A related agency document said that only a full Giphy spin-off from Facebook would be enough to correct the damage to the competition. “A full divestiture of Giphy would represent a comprehensive and effective remedy,” the agency said. “At this point, we have not identified any smaller assignment packages that would be equally effective.” The CMA is seeking public comment on its investigation and proposed solution and is expected to make a final decision by October 6.

