For many, hydrogen is the fuel of the future. New research raises doubts.





For the foreseeable future, most hydrogen-based fuels will most likely be made from natural gas through an energy-intensive and polluting method called the steam reforming process, which uses steam, high heat and pressure. to break down methane into hydrogen and carbon dioxide. Blue hydrogen uses the same process but applies carbon capture and storage technology, which involves capturing carbon dioxide before it is released into the atmosphere and then pumping it underground for the purpose of lock him up. But that still ignores the natural gas that generates hydrogen, powers the steam reforming process, and manages CO2 capture. These are substantial, said Dr Howarth of Cornell. Amy Townsend-Small, associate professor of environmental science at the University of Cincinnati and expert on methane emissions, said more scientists were starting to look into some of the industry’s hydrogen claims, similarly way they had considered the climatic effects of nature’s gas production. I think this research will move the conversation forward, she said. Hydrogen production and use projects are advancing. National Grid, with Stony Brook University and New York State, is studying the integration of hydrogen into its existing gas infrastructure, although the project seeks to produce hydrogen using renewable energies. Entergy believed hydrogen was part of creating a long-term carbon-free future, complementing renewables like wind or solar, which only produce electricity intermittently, said Jerry Nappi, door – speech of the public service. Hydrogen is an important technology that will allow utilities to adopt much higher levels of renewable energy, he said. National Grid referred to its net zero plan, which says that hydrogen will play a major role in the coming decades and that the production of hydrogen from renewables was the keystone. New York State was exploring all technologies, including hydrogen, in support of its climate goals, said Kate T. Muller, spokesperson for the state’s Energy Research and Development Authority. Still, her researchers would examine and consider the blue hydrogen paper, she said. Sustainability and climate change: join the discussion Credit… The New York Times Our Netting Zero virtual event series brings together New York Times reporters with thought leaders and experts to understand the challenges of global warming and take the lead for change.

