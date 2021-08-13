New York Stock Exchange traders complain about ‘double standard’ COVID-19 warrants on the floor

Some traders on the ground at the New York Stock Exchange are angry with the stock exchange’s new COVID mandates that they say both blind them and treat them like second-class citizens inside the Big Board headquarters in Manhattan , learned FOX Business.

Traders who spoke to FOX Business said they had not been consulted on the new COVID mandates that the NYSE announced via an internal memo on Wednesday amid an increase in the more contagious delta variant of the virus. Some traders have also said the NYSE is operating in what has been described as a “double standard” in enforcing its new rules which come into effect on September 13.

Merchants and others working on the iconic NYSE floor must be vaccinated and must pass COVID tests which must be performed three times a week and merchants must pay for them out of pocket. Most of the traders in the field are independent contractors or business executives who serve as designated market makers.

But traders said NYSE staff who work at the stock exchange headquarters in lower Manhattan but do not work directly on the ground will only have to adhere to an honor system that they have been vaccinated and have been tested negative for COVID.

“It totally sounds like a double standard,” said one trader who spoke on condition of anonymity as he deals frequently with NYSE officials.

NYSE REQUIRES COVID VACCINATIONS TO ACCESS TRADING ROOM

A NYSE spokesperson would not deny the various COVID mandates between room staff and other people working in his building. The new policy, according to the memo, will affect everyone with access to the trading floor, including employees of member companies, NYSE employees and suppliers.

“It’s a policy that concerns the soil,” said an NYSE executive.

Teleprinter Security Last Change Change % ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. 118.04 -0.68 -0.57%

Amid the widespread surge in COVID vaccination, many large companies have started requiring their employees to return to the office. The NYSE is just the latest major company to require proof of immunization status for employees to return to the office amid a nationwide increase in COVID cases and, in some places, an increase in hospitalizations, especially among the unvaccinated.

Fund management firm BlackRock and banks like Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, for example, have imposed vaccination requirements for entry into offices. JP Morgan, the country’s largest bank, demands that unvaccinated office workers remain socially distant from others and wear a mask, except when eating and drinking. Goldman Sachs is asking employees to report their immunization status to the company.

DOW, S&P 500 END IN RECORD TERRITORY FOR THIRD DAY OTHER

Responses among employees returning to the office and facing assignments have been mixed; some say they would prefer to work from home if they have to wear masks all day and be forced to take frequent COVID tests. The response from the workers has led some companies like Amazon and Google to delay the return of employees to the office later in the year.

Right now, exchange officials estimate that around 75% of the trading floor is fully vaccinated, which could mean the remaining 25% will either have to get vaccinated or work from home indefinitely, which means that we might see fewer people on the NYSE floor than usual.

As FOX Business first reported, the NYSE closed its doors to commerce and its opening and closing bells celebrations in March of last year during the first wave of COVID and at some point. where city and state officials have imposed business closures and shelter-in-place. in order to stem the spread of the virus. In May 2020, the exchange began allowing some traders to get back on the ground but with strict social distancing requirements as well as masks.

Most of the ground traders worked remotely until 2020. Even though the exchange started to return to a more normal presence in May of this year with the return of broadcast media, as well as bell celebrations. opening and closing, some traders decided not to return to the ground full time.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The vast majority of NYSE market-making activity is done electronically, but ground traders provide a much needed service – and can make money – by providing liquidity in many stocks, especially in times of year. volatility.

Some traders who have not been vaccinated have told FOX Business that they would rather give up the business opportunities the soil offers them because they do not want to take a vaccine that has not received full approval from the Food and Drug. Administration. Available COVID vaccines are widely available but have only been approved for emergencies.

That said, health officials say they have few side effects and are extremely effective in preventing serious illness from COVID.