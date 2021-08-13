Byrna Technologies announces voluntary delisting from the Canadian Stock Exchange





ANDOVER, Mass., August 12, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) (“Byrna” or “the Company”) today announced that it has filed an application with the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) ) to delist its common shares from the CSE. Byrna’s shares will continue to be listed on NASDAQ Capital Markets (“Nasdaq”). Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: BYRN) (PRNewsfoto / Byrna Technologies Inc.) Byrna’s shares began trading on the Nasdaq on May 5, 2021 under the symbol “BYRN”, so that more than 95% of the Company’s shares are currently traded on the Nasdaq. Given the volume of transactions on the Nasdaq, the Company does not expect a negative impact on the liquidity or value of the Company’s shares and expects to generate cost and resource savings associated with dual listing. . Byrna requested that the CSE grant his request with effect from the close of business on Thursday August 19, 2021 and anticipates that at the opening of the trading day on Friday, August 20, 2021, the shares of the Company will only be traded on Nasdaq. The Company expects to continue to be a reporting issuer in certain jurisdictions of Canada and remain subject to continuous disclosure requirements under applicable securities laws in Canada. The Company has confirmed that securities listed on the Nasdaq are designated as a “qualified investment” for the purpose of maintaining Byrna shares in Canadian registered savings plans, including RRSPs, RESPs, RRIFs, RDSPs and TFSA. About Byrna Technologies Inc. Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions. For more information about the company, please visit the company’s website here or the company’s investor relations site here. The company is the manufacturer of the Byrna HD personal safety device, a state-of-the-art portable CO2-powered launcher designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security and enforcement markets. the law. To purchase Byrna products, visit the company’s online store www.byrna.com. The story continues Forward-looking information This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of US and Canadian securities laws. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, are forward-looking. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends to”, “anticipates” and “believes” and statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “occur”, “be achieved” or “will be taken”. Forward-looking statements in this press release include delisting of shares from the CSE (including the timing of such delisting), continued trading on the Nasdaq, liquidity and value of shares on the Nasdaq, and cost savings resulting from the delisting by the CSE. Forward-looking statements are not and cannot be guarantees of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are based, among other things, on opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyzes which, although considered reasonable by the Company at the date on which the forward-looking information is provided, are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties , contingencies and other factors which may cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. A number of risk factors could affect our actual results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including the CSE’s response to the request or a change in status. of the Company or the volume of transactions on the Nasdaq. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law. SOURCE Byrna Technologies Inc.

