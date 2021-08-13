Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,520.60, down 58.27 points.) Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down $ 1.26, or 2.5%, to $ 49.07 on 14.8 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Up 10 cents, or 0.39%, to $ 25.60 on 11 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 26 cents, or 1.05%, to $ 24.44 on 5.8 million shares. DIRTT Environment Solutions Ltd. (TSX: DRT). Industrialists. Down 12 cents, or 2.34 percent, to $ 5 on 5.3 million shares. Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX: K). Materials. Down 12 cents, or 1.59%, to $ 7.41 on 5.1 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B) Industrial products. Down two cents or 1.19 percent, to 1.66 out of 4.8 million shares. Companies in the news: Cineplex inc. (TSX: CGX). Up to 80 cents, or 6.53 percent, to $ 13.06. Projectors began to illuminate the large screens of many Cineplex Inc. theaters in the spring, but Canada’s largest movie theater chain still faced another quarter of significant losses. The impact of movie theater closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and moviegoers still cautious to return to multiplexes continued to wreak havoc on the company’s second-quarter financial results, which lost $ 103.7 million. dollars. Cineplex also introduced an increase in ticket prices across the country, which general manager Ellis Jacob told The Canadian Press was about three percent, on average. That would work out almost 50 cents more for a regular ticket to one of the Toronto locations, although Jacob points out the price could be lower in other parts of the country. It could also be more for premium tickets, such as Imax or VIP theater screenings. The decision was made to somehow offset the operating costs, all the costs went up, Jacob said of the pandemic. Canadian Tire Corp. (TSX: CTC.A). Up 8 cents or 0.04%, to $ 202.01. In a pandemic world where inventory is king, Canadian Tire Corp. hopes to secure its place as one of the dominant retailers in Canada by strengthening its supply chain. The company, which beat analysts’ expectations with its latest quarterly results Thursday, said it bought a 25 percent stake in a British Columbia inland port facility. The $ 40 million deal with Ashcroft Terminal Ltd., located approximately 300 kilometers east of Vancouver with direct access to mainline CP and CN rail lines, strengthens long-term supply chain capabilities. term of Canadian Tires, said President and CEO Greg Hicks. His comments came as the company posted second-quarter revenue of $ 3.92 billion, up more than 20% from $ 3.16 billion a year ago, while the Profit attributable to shareholders climbed to $ 223.6 million, or $ 3.64 per diluted share, from a loss of $ 20. million or 33 cents per share in 2020. Analysts on average expected $ 3.85 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings of $ 2.88 per share, according to financial market data firm Refinitiv. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Month Date, 20XX.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com/business/2021/08/12/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos