Business
Dow, S 500 Muscle to New Highs After Data Dump
Wall Street dealt with an avalanche of economic data today, and while the reaction of the stock market was relatively subdued, two of the major indexes managed to post new highs.
Among the data presented to investors today was the Producer Price Index (PPI), which rose 1% month-over-month in July.
“Yesterday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data gave the ‘transient’ crowd a little something to hold onto,” said Michael Reinking, senior market strategist for the New Stock Exchange. York. “However, this was tempered by today’s PPI data which came in warmer than expected. Unlike the CPI, the PPI data did not show a deceleration of the recent trend, increasing some fears that this is happening. may ultimately trickle down to the CPI as companies raise prices to offset rising costs (which is ongoing). “
While most of the increase in wholesale prices was for services (airline tickets, accommodation, etc.), there was a silver lining to the report: food costs fell 2.1%.
Weekly jobless claims also hit this morning, with the number of first-time filers falling to 375,000 last week. Also of note, pending claims fell to 2.8 million, the lowest point since mid-March 2020.
“The trend towards pursuing claims is positive,” said Sean Bandazian, investment analyst for Cornerstone Wealth. “These numbers are expected to continue to improve as more pandemic assistance programs expire next month.”
At the close, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.3% to 4,460 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.04% to 35,499 new records. the Nasdaq Composite also managed a win, gaining 0.4% to 14,816.
Other stock market news today:
Small cap Russel 2000 fell 0.3% to 2,244.
Palantir Technologies (PLTR) suffered a shake after earnings, ending the day up 11.4%. While the data analyst’s second-quarter adjusted earnings of 4 cents per share matched analysts’ consensus estimate, revenue of $ 376 million was higher than expected. Additionally, this was the second consecutive quarter the company saw 49% year-over-year revenue growth.
buzz (BMBL) was another winner after profits, gaining 6.6%. The online dating app posted an unexpected loss per share of 6 cents in the second quarter, but revenue of $ 186.2 million exceeded the consensus estimate. The company has also increased its forecast for the current quarter and the full year.
U.S. Crude Oil Futures fell 0.2% to close at $ 69.09 a barrel.
Gold Futures stood slightly lower at $ 1,751.80 per ounce.
the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell 2.9% to 15.59.
Bitcoin prices fell 4.4% to $ 44,433.35. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; the prices listed here are at 4 p.m. each trading day.)
YCharts
How much should we be worried about the Delta variant?
While most experts remain confident stocks will continue on their upward trajectory, they are keeping an eye out for COVID-19.
New cases in the United States are at their highest since February, in large part because of the highly contagious delta variant. But while this tension may cause some short-term market volatility, “We believe the S&P 500 should post even more gains until the end of the year,” says Barry Gilbert, asset allocation strategist. at LPL Financial.
As such, “any significant decline in the stock markets should always be seen as an opportunity to add risk for appropriate investors, and may also offer opportunities to rebalance portfolios in preparation for reopening beneficiaries,” adds he does.
For conservative investors, consider these stocks that could benefit from a longer-term economic recovery or these proven blue chips to strengthen your portfolio. But for the opportunists who may be looking to get a boost in the short term, there are these six actions best suited to another COVID outbreak. Not only are these well positioned to thrive as cases of delta variants increase, but they are also highly regarded by professionals. Check them.
Karee Venema had long been PLTR at the time of this writing.
