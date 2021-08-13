Emera renews its market share program

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Embedded Emera (Emera or the Company) (TSX: EMA) announced today that it has renewed its market share program (the ATM program) which allows the Company to issue up to C $ 600,000,000 (or its equivalent in US dollars) of common shares (the Ordinary actions) cash to the public from time to time at the discretion of the Company. All common shares sold under the ATM program will be sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange (the TSX) or any other market on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded (collectively, the Markets) at the market price in effect at the time of the sale.

The ATM program continues to provide Emera with additional funding flexibility should this prove necessary in the future. The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the sole discretion of the Company. The ATM program will be effective until September 5, 2023 unless terminated before that date by the Company or otherwise in accordance with the terms of the share distribution agreement dated August 12, 2021 (the Share distribution agreement) between the Company and the Agents (as defined below). Emera intends to use the net proceeds of the ATM program, if any, for general corporate purposes. Since the common shares sold under the ATM program will be distributed at the market price in effect at the time of the sale, prices may vary from purchaser to purchaser during the distribution period.

Distributions of Common Shares through the ATM Program will be made in accordance with the terms of the Share Distribution Agreement between Emera and Scotia Capital Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc. and Securities TD Securities Inc. (collectively, the Agents).

The ATM program is renewed under a prospectus supplement dated August 12, 2021 (the Brochure supplement) the Company’s simplified base shelf prospectus dated August 5, 2021 (the Shelf flyer). The prospectus supplement and shelf prospectus are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Agents will send copies of the Prospectus Supplement and Shelf Prospectus by request to one of the following:

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the intended sale and distribution of common shares, the volume and timing of the sale and distribution of common shares, and the intended use by Emeras of the net proceeds of any offering of Common Shares. You should not place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which only applies as of the date hereof. By its nature, forward-looking information requires Emera to make assumptions and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect the current beliefs of Emera management and are based on information currently available to Emera management. There is a risk that the predictions, forecasts, conclusions and projections that constitute forward-looking information may not prove to be accurate, that Emera’s assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking information. Additional detailed information on these assumptions, risks and uncertainties is included in Emeras ‘securities regulatory documents, including under the heading Business risks and risk management in Emeras’ annual management report, and under the heading Main risks and uncertainties in the notes to the annual notes and interim financial statements, which can be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Emera

Emera Inc. is a geographically diversified energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $ 31 billion in assets and revenues of over 5.5 billion dollars. billion dollars in 2020. The company invests primarily in regulated power generation and the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas with a strategic focus on the transformation from high carbon energy sources to energy sources. low carbon energy. Emera has investments in Canada, the United States and four Caribbean countries. Emeras common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbols EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA, respectively. PR.F, EMA.PR.H and EMA.PR.J. Certificates of deposit representing the common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on the Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional information can be found at www.emera.com or to www.sedar.com.