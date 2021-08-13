Business
Senator Paul did not disclose his wife’s purchase of shares of COVID treatment drug – NBC10 Philadelphia
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul waited more than a year to reveal his wife had bought shares in a company that manufactures COVID-19 treatment, an investment made after Congress was made aware of the threat of the virus but before the public was largely aware of his danger.
The Republican on Wednesday filed a mandatory disclosure revealing on February 26, 2020 that Kelley Paul had bought between $ 1,001 and $ 15,000 in shares from Gilead, making the antiviral drug remdesivir. Under a 2012 law called the Stock Act, which was enacted to prevent lawmakers from trading on inside information, any such sale should have been reported within 45 days.
News of the impending danger posed by the coronavirus began to spread through Congress in late January 2020, after members received the first of several briefings on the economic and public health threat it posed.
The disclosure, made 16 months late, adds Paul to a growing list of lawmakers on both sides who have looked at their stock transactions during the outbreak, which was declared a pandemic in March 2020.
In a statement, a spokeswoman for Paul, Kelsey Cooper, said Kelley Paul used her own income to make the investment, on which she lost money. She said the fact that the senator, who is an eye surgeon, withheld the trade was an oversight.
Last year, Dr Paul completed the declaration form for an investment made by his wife using her own income, an investment she lost money on, Cooper said. As he prepared to file his annual financial return for last year, he learned that the form had not been forwarded and quickly alerted the filing office and asked for advice. In accordance with those guidelines, he tabled both reports yesterday.
Gilead’s shares were trading at around $ 75 a share on the day Kelley Paul made her purchase. It rose to around $ 84 per share in April 2020, before falling. The shares are now trading at around $ 70 apiece.
The Kentucky senator is not the first congressman to disclose transactions that critics say were timed to benefit from the pandemic. Nor is he the first to fail to disclose transactions within the required timeframe.
Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., And NIAID Director Dr.Anthony Fauci had a heated exchange during a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing on COVID -19.
Yet the $ 1,001 to $ 15,000 invested by his wife is also tiny compared to some other lawmakers, who bought or sold hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars of stock during the pandemic. (Congressional financial information gives dollar ranges for asset values, not specific dollar figures.)
The Associated Press previously reported that Democratic Representative Tom Malinowski of New Jersey has repeatedly failed to disclose transactions worth up to $ 1 million at medical and tech companies that had an interest in the response. to the virus.
Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia both lost their second-round offers for the Senate in January after their own stock trading became a major campaign issue. Both were investigated by the Justice Department and were ultimately cleared.
Perdue had dumped between $ 1 million and $ 5 million in stock in a company where he was previously a board member. After the markets fell, he bought it back and got a bargain after its price soared.
Loeffler and her husband, CEO and chairman of the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, have given up millions of dollars in shares following a briefing about the virus.
Republican Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina has perhaps gained the most attention for his trades. He resigned as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee after the FBI obtained a search warrant to seize a cell phone.
Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., Criticized Dr Anthony Fauci for wearing a face mask after being vaccinated. You’re parading in a mask for the show, Paul told Fauci on Thursday. Here we are again with the theater, ”replied Fauci. “Let me say for the record that masks are not theater. ”
Burr and his wife sold between $ 600,000 and $ 1.7 million in more than 30 deals in late January and mid-February, just before the market began to plunge and government health officials began ringing the bell. virus alarm. Burr was captured in a recording privately warning a group of influential constituents in early 2020 to prepare for economic devastation.
The Justice Department investigated Burrs’ actions, but did not press charges and close the case.
Paul, however, is unique in some ways. The first senator to catch COVID-19, he has repeatedly spoken out against warrants for masks and other public health tools to stop the spread of the virus.
YouTube suspended Paul for seven days on Tuesday and deleted a video it posted that claimed cloth masks do not prevent infection, claiming it violated policies on COVID-19 disinformation.
This is the second time this month that one of Paul’s videos has been removed by YouTube for breaking its deceptive content rules. Paul called YouTube’s decision a badge of honor in a tweet.
Paul’s filing of mandatory disclosure was first reported by the Washington Post.
