Business
FDA to clear third dose of vaccine for people with weak immune systems
WASHINGTON Federal regulators are expected to allow a third injection of the coronavirus vaccine as early as Thursday for some people with weakened immune systems, an effort to better protect them as the highly contagious Delta variant sweeps the country.
The decision to expand emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines is aimed at helping patients with immune deficiencies who are considered most likely to benefit from an additional injection. It covers people who have had solid organ transplants and others whose immune systems are also compromised, according to an official familiar with the plan.
Development will give doctors the flexibility to recommend additional injections for these patients. About 3% of Americans have a weakened immune system for a variety of reasons, ranging from a history of cancer to the use of certain medications such as steroids.
Many scientists argue that the immunocompromised population is too diverse to uniformly recommend additional injections of the coronavirus vaccine. Some may be protected by the standard vaccine dosage, despite their conditions. Others may be poorly protected by vaccines, but unable to benefit from an additional injection.
Studies suggest that patients such as organ transplant recipients often show a weak immune response to the standard vaccination regimen, but benefit from a third injection. A recent randomized placebo-controlled study by Canadian researchers found that a third dose of Moderna vaccine improved the immune response in people in this group.
Dr Dorry Segev, of the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University, said about half of transplant patients did not have an antibody response to the currently authorized vaccine dose. His team studied 30 transplant patients who were vaccinated but had negative or weakly positive antibody titers, suggesting a poor response of their immune system to the injections. After an additional injection, 14 of them had higher antibody titers.
The Food and Drug Administration’s decision to allow a third injection for organ transplant recipients and those with also compromised immune systems will be reviewed by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee, which is due to meet on Friday. . While the FDA’s action is independent of the panel’s recommendation, in practice, many doctors wait to act until the CDC makes a decision.
If the committee votes to approve the shots, as scheduled, the CDC could issue a recommendation the same day. This could give doctors and pharmacists additional guidance on how to proceed.
France has offered additional doses of the vaccine to some people with weak immune responses since April, and Germany and Hungary recently followed suit. After reviewing multiple regulatory avenues, health officials in the Biden administration decided that extending emergency use authorizations for Pfizer and Moderna was the fastest way to reach those who needed it most. . The FDA is also expected to give full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTechs vaccine by early next month, a move that would also give doctors more freedom to prescribe additional doses.
Although the vast majority of Americans who were vaccinated received Pfizer or Moderna injections, it was not immediately clear how immunodeficient people who received Johnson & Johnson injections should proceed.
Understanding the state of vaccine and mask mandates in the United States
- Mask rules. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended in July that all Americans, regardless of immunization status, wear masks in indoor public places in areas affected by epidemics, a reversal of guidelines it offered in May. See where the CDC guidelines would apply and where states have instituted their own mask policies. The battle for masks has become controversial in some states, with some local leaders defying state bans.
- Vaccination rules. . . and bfactories.Private companies are increasingly demanding coronavirus vaccines for employees, with different approaches. Such mandates arelegally authorizedand have been confirmed in legal challenges.
- College and universities.More than 400 colleges and universities require students to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Almost all of them are in states that voted for President Biden.
- Schools. On August 11, California announced that it would require teachers and staff in public and private schools to be vaccinated or tested regularly, the first state in the country to do so. A survey released in August found that many American parents of school-aged children oppose mandatory vaccines for students, but were more in favor of mask mandates for students, teachers and staff who have not been vaccinated.
- Hospitals and medical centers.Many hospitals and large healthcare systems are requiring their employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, citing an increase in the number of cases fueled by the Delta variant and stubbornly low vaccination rates in their communities, even within their hand -work.
- new York. On August 3, Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York announced that proof of vaccination would be required from workers and customers for indoor meals, gyms, shows and other indoor situations, becoming the first US city to require vaccines for a wide range of activities. Employees of the city’s hospitals must also get vaccinated or undergo weekly tests. Similar rules are in place for New York State employees.
- At the federal level. The Pentagon has announced that it will seek to make vaccination against the coronavirus mandatory for 1.3 million active-duty soldiers nationwide no later than mid-September. President Biden announced that all civilian federal employees should be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and restrictions on most travel.
The FDA decided not to expand emergency use of the single-dose vaccine, at least in part because health officials first wanted to see the safety data from Johnson & Johnson’s clinical trials and the effectiveness of two doses, according to an official. Johnson & Johnson is expected to release the results of its two-dose study this month.
Some officials in the Biden administration question whether vulnerable segments of the general population will need boosters to boost their protection against Covid-19, a move that a number of scientists and public experts say cannot be justified by current data.
Such a strategy would be based on a different risk-benefit calculation because vaccines have been shown to be extremely effective against serious illnesses or hospitalization of people without immune deficiency. Some ordinary citizens are already researching booster shots on their own, without waiting for an FDA decision or CDC recommendation.
Dr Dan Barouch, a virologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, who worked with Johnson & Johnson to develop their vaccine, said the FDA’s decision to make third injections available for some with weakened immune systems was logic. But he said a similar approach could be appealing to doctors and patients: getting a completely different type of vaccine.
Dr Barouch said there was a long and successful history of mixing and matching different vaccine platforms for other viruses. Because of the similarities in how coronavirus vaccines were produced, he said, the mix was particularly appealing, as it could potentially boost and broaden immunity.
There is no data yet to determine whether protection against the virus is enhanced by such an approach, said Dr Barouch. But researchers at the National Institutes of Health have a study underway that should provide answers by early fall.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/11/us/politics/third-vaccine-dose-approval.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]