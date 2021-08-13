FDA to clear third dose of vaccine for people with weak immune systems

Many scientists argue that the immunocompromised population is too diverse to uniformly recommend additional injections of the coronavirus vaccine. Some may be protected by the standard vaccine dosage, despite their conditions. Others may be poorly protected by vaccines, but unable to benefit from an additional injection.

Studies suggest that patients such as organ transplant recipients often show a weak immune response to the standard vaccination regimen, but benefit from a third injection. A recent randomized placebo-controlled study by Canadian researchers found that a third dose of Moderna vaccine improved the immune response in people in this group.

Dr Dorry Segev, of the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University, said about half of transplant patients did not have an antibody response to the currently authorized vaccine dose. His team studied 30 transplant patients who were vaccinated but had negative or weakly positive antibody titers, suggesting a poor response of their immune system to the injections. After an additional injection, 14 of them had higher antibody titers.

The Food and Drug Administration’s decision to allow a third injection for organ transplant recipients and those with also compromised immune systems will be reviewed by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee, which is due to meet on Friday. . While the FDA’s action is independent of the panel’s recommendation, in practice, many doctors wait to act until the CDC makes a decision.

If the committee votes to approve the shots, as scheduled, the CDC could issue a recommendation the same day. This could give doctors and pharmacists additional guidance on how to proceed.