Durbin: Samsung plans BN for new battery factory
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin said Thursday Normal was a finalist for a new Samsung battery manufacturing plant that could create thousands of jobs next to the Rivians plant and cement central Illinois as a hub. midwestern electric vehicles.
Rumors of a potential massive economic development project circulated in Bloomington-Normal last week. Economic Development Council chief Patrick Hoban teased the project on August 5 at an event in Illinois Wesleyan, as the WGLT first reported. He did not specify which industry or company was involved, but said a potential billion dollar deal was possible and Bloomington-Normal was one of three finalists for the project.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Durbin confirmed that the project is the Samsung factory.
Were competing for a major installation of Samsung batteries, Durbin said. The delegation came from Korea (South) this week. I spoke to them, and others too. This Samsung facility, we hope, would be located next to Rivian. This decision has not been made. Having this battery installation will also create thousands of jobs.
State Representative Dan Brady, a Republican from Bloomington, told WGLT on Thursday he had heard that the Samsung plant would employ up to 3,200 people.
Samsung SDI is Rivian’s battery cell supplier. Samsung reportedly searched for a location for a battery cell factory in the United States Reuters reported that Samsung has been in talks with automakers, including Rivian, to supply batteries from this new plant.
Samsung is expected to make a site selection decision in September, Normal Mayor Chris Koos said.
Have been blessed in central Illinois to have this kind of expansion of opportunity, especially with electric vehicles. Vehicles of the future, said Durbin.
“Maxime Project”
It’s unclear what combination of state and local incentives might be at play to land Samsung. The project has been under discussion for at least six months and is privately called Project Maximus, officials said. (Code names are common in economic development work.)
Koos said a local incentive program was being presented, including a property tax rebate. Other selling points, he said, were road works on West College Avenue and utility works that would extend the sewers to the western edge of Normals.
Koos declined to confirm or deny that the company involved was Samsung.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunities (DCEO) is also involved, suggesting state incentives may be at play. It was a combination of state and local incentives that landed Rivian in 2016 Governor JB Pritzker is said to have met with Samsung on Friday.
The Pritzker administration is optimistic about building a clean energy future for Illinois and in part is making a concerted effort to boost electric vehicle manufacturing and suppliers here in Illinois, ”Lauren Huffman said Thursday, spokesperson for the DCEO. companies in this space, but it is against our policy to comment on details. “
Normal alone has so much to offer. But coupled with what could be done statewide, I think, is what the company is looking at right now, Brady said.
The Samsung plant would be built just west of the Rivian plant.
Rivian himself began production of vehicles this year in Normal. It manufactures electric trucks, SUVs and delivery vans (for Amazon). The automaker is also planning a second plant in the United States in a location yet to be determined.
Durbin said Thursday that Rivian’s normal workforce could grow to 5,000 people “when it reaches its peak capacity.” This is higher than previous estimates provided by the company. A Rivian spokesperson told WGLT in July that the Normal plant could have as many as 4,000 workers by the end of 2022.
Durbin appears to have updated the information: he had a virtual meeting with Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe last week.
If Samsung built here, the two companies would together have about 8,300 manufacturing jobs. There is a question whether the region can provide so many workers.
Hoban, the local EDC chief, said that shouldn’t be a problem.
Our work shed at Bloomington-Normal is 50 miles away. Within that 50 mile radius are 750,000 workers, and 10% of them, or 75,000, are manufacturers. I think we were well positioned to continue to support manufacturing going forward, Hoban said.
Always a pleasure to speak with @Rivian Founder and CEO @RJScaringe on the future of electric vehicles in Illinois. He and his company created a model on how to invest in a green economy at home and create jobs along the way. pic.twitter.com/WZPOVbttNz
– Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) August 4, 2021
Corporate travel
If Samsung opens a factory in Normal, it would be easy for its employees to travel between its U.S. headquarters in San Jose, California or South Korea, or to another Samsung battery factory in Auburn Hills, Michigan, according to the Central Director. from the Illinois Regional Airport.
We know that because, of course, earlier this year when Rivian announced a business partnership with Samsung, we were there, said Carl Olson. We were talking to Delta Airlines and showing them how we could use the Delta service from Detroit to Bloomington-Normal to get these Samsung folks back and forth.
Olson said Rivian’s business travel has been strong enough that CIRA has launched a new non-stop commercial service to Detroit during a pandemic. He said the performance on that route was good enough to prompt Delta to add 50% more seats to Detroit this spring.
