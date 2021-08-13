Stock Investors Bank On Sector In COVID Recovery, As JPMorgan Steps Up ETF Game

Hello again: Quick! What is the best performing sector among the S&P 500 SPX,

+ 0.30%

11 this week? His finances (with materials just behind). In addition, financials are also the best performing sector so far in August, up more than 5%, with Morgan stanley

MRS,

+ 0.76% ,

JPMorgan Chase

JPM,

+ 0.39%

and Goldman Sachs Group

SG,

+ 0.27%

help drive up the values ​​of exchange-traded funds that provide exposure to the sector.

Investors are betting heavily on the rebound of banking sectors in the economic recovery from COVID-19 and this is manifested in the ETF’s moves this week with the Invesco KBW Bank ETF and ETF SPDR S&P Regional Bank. Check out this week’s top performing ETF Wraps table below. The outperformance of financial ETFs comes even though interest rates have not necessarily cooperated.

Rising interest rates are good for bank profitability but currently the 10-year Treasury bill TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.352% ,

used to price everything from mortgages to auto loans, hovers around 1.35%. Banks borrow using short term debt and lend longer term. Longer-term rates should eventually rise and the economy should also benefit from a more complete recovery if the delta variant doesn’t derail that.

Well, also talk a bit about the playbook for new infrastructure legislation, small cap versus large cap betting, and JPMorgan Chase’s power move in ETFs.

JPM and ETF

A recent announcement by JPMorgan Chase that it would convert a portion, roughly $ 10 billion, of its actively managed mutual funds into ETFs is reflected in the fund market. Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA, says JPMorgan is currently ranked # 9 in 2020 (currently # 7), but could be close to top ETF providers over the next five years.

JPMorgan could be one of the top five providers over the next five years, Rosenbluth told ETF Wrap.

CFRA





The move comes as fund providers increasingly restructure mutual funds into ETFs due to increased interest in the benefits of the ETF envelope, including tax efficiency and transparency.

Rosenbluth notes, however, that JPMorgans’ tactics are different from those of its competitors, like American Century and Fidelity, which recently launched semi-transparent ETFs under the same name as popular mutual funds.

Overall, the CFRA analyst says actively managed ETFs have garnered a lot of interest, bringing in $ 38 billion from the start of the year through August 10, according to CFRA data.

The good and the bad

Top 5 winners from last week %To come back SPDR S&P Metals & Mines ETF XME,

-0.65% 8.5 Amplify the sharing of transformational ETF BLOK data,

-2.77% 6.4 Invesco KBW Bank ETF KBWB,

+ 0.06% 5.9 SPDR S&P Regional Bank ETF KRE,

-0.63% 5.2 SPDR S&P Bank ETF KBE,

-0.36% 5.1 Source: FactSet, until Wednesday August 11, excluding ETNs and leveraged products.Includes ETFs traded on NYSE, Nasdaq and Cboe of $ 500 million or more

Top 5 drops from last week %To come back Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF SIVR,

-1.54% -6.3 iShares Silver Trust SLV,

-1.56% -6.3 ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG,

+ 0.10% -6.1 ETF PTH Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum,

+1.38% -5.3 iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF RING,

-1.90% -4.8 Source: FactSet

Visuals of the week

via Frank Cappelleri from Instinet





Instinets Frank Cappelleri, Technical Analyst, notes that the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU,

+ 0.10%

hit a 52-week high on Wednesday. However, the technician notes that Treasury yields, although high in recent times, have not necessarily confirmed the evolution of utilities, which historically have tended to rise with fixed income assets like the benchmark Treasury. at 10 years TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.352% ,

for example.

XLU has historically been a bond proxy, of course. But its correlation with the 10-year note largely collapsed in 2021. Whether we blame the Fed for it or not, we shouldn’t ignore the move just because rates don’t back it up, Cappelleri writes.

Well, you have to see how it goes if the yields pick up a bit.

Think small?

Jefferies equity strategist Steven DeSanctis believes small caps still have value, even though inflows into small cap ETFs have cooled in recent weeks. Here is his reflection on the subject in a research note dated Wednesday.

Flows to small cap ETFs may have peaked in mid-March and affected performance, but we believe institutional investors are interested in the size segment. For every dollar entering Small, 45 cents go to the liabilities, creating a tailwind for small caps, he writes.

via Jefferies





If value continues to outperform, valuations drive performance, he writes. Some of the more popular and large small cap ETFs include the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap IJR ETF,

-0.51% ,

the iShares Russell 2000 IWM ETF,

-0.24%

and Vanguard Small-Cap ETF VB,

-0.22% ,

and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF VBR,

-0.21% .

DeSanctis and his team see small caps outperform large caps by 5.50 percentage points next year.

Building on infrastructure

After the US Senate passed a roughly $ 1 trillion infrastructure package on Tuesday with broad bipartisan support, the immediate question was: Do ETFs that have been used to bet on infrastructure games have still have room to operate?

A popular exchange-traded fund that provides exposure to stocks that may benefit from an infrastructure bill, the Global X US Infrastructure Development ETF PAVE,

+ 0.18%

has climbed 3.7% so far this week and 5.7% in the past 30 days, according to FactSet data.

Other areas, such as renewables and electric vehicles, have not seen a recent recovery. Invesco TAN Solar ETF,

-0.35%

was down 1.1% for the week, while Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF DRIV,

+ 0.03%

has been practically flat so far this week. TAN, referring to the ticker symbol for solar ETFs, is down 17% year-to-date, while the EV ETF is up 21% so far in 2021.

However, there is still a question as to how quickly the House will act on the bill.

Ally Invests Lindsey Bell says there may still be benefits if the bill is ultimately signed by President Joe Biden.

Sector ETFs which have cooled in recent months due to growth uncertainty, linked to industrial, materials, construction equipment, semiconductor and electric vehicle areas could see a boost as the bill moves closer to President Bidens’ office, she wrote.