Since its debut 16 years ago, Reddit has never been more interesting than it is today.

SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

What will Reddit, the nearly two decades old online forum, do with all this money? Since 2019, the company has raised more than $ 700 million in new fundraisers, not even counting what Reddit announced Thursday morning: It plans to raise up to an additional $ 700 million in a round of the series. F led by Fidelity, which would value the company at over $ 10. billion. It’s a remarkable turn of events for Reddit, long largely an Internet alley. Attention around the site has increased dramatically over the past year, as young, social-media-friendly investors flocked to its message boards, hinting at the idea of ​​publicly traded company memes as these traders. find themselves dumped and enjoy chatting online. Most notably, of course, the WallStreetBets group on Reddit was responsible for the GameStop frenzy in January and a more recent rally around AMC, the movie company. Reddit hasn’t offered much more clarity in its recent funding announcement than in the past. The company said the funds were for hiring staff, a chief financial officer added over the past year, a sign the company may be considering a long-awaited IPO and increasing advertising revenue. Like most other social media companies, Reddit makes money from ads on its site, and the second quarter of 2021 marked the first time the company has generated more than $ 100 million in revenue in any period. three months, an increase of 192% over one year. since. The company was born 16 years ago, imagined by Alexis Ohanian, 22, a student at the University of Virginia and his roommate, Steve Huffman. They sold it to Cond Nast a little over a year later. They Left the Company Huffman left to launch the Hipmunk travel site and returned in 2014 as Executive Chairman and CEO, respectively. Ohanian resigned from the board last year, while Huffman remains chief executive. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Another of Reddits’ latest efforts has been the addition of videos to its platform. It continues to be primarily a place for text threads and images. But last year, the company bought Dubsmash, a competitor to TikTok, for an undisclosed amount and intends to integrate its technology into the larger site. The future of Reddits never looked brighter. Or been better funded.

