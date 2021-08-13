Cathie Wood loves these 3 crypto stocks

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investment world by storm. In 2020, Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) outperformed the large market nearly 9 times – 149% vs. 16% – and earned him the Bloomberg News designation as top stock picker that year.

With a focus on disruptive technologies, it makes sense for ARK’s exchange-traded funds to embrace crypto, but the strong belief that ARK’s investments are showing the industry is still a bit shocking. Last year, Wood set a price target of $ 500,000 per piece for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), one of Wall Street’s most ambitious predictions! Unsurprisingly, ARK is well on its way to creating a Bitcoin-focused ETF.

With the crypto bear market starting to rebound, you don’t have to wait for ARK’s new ETF to profit from the positive returns. Here are three growth stocks Wood owns that are active in crypto adoption and likely to benefit from it.

1. Robinhood: Ridiculed as a memes stock, but it has a bright crypto future

Although it was only present in the public markets for a short time, online brokerage succeeded Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) caused a sensation. The first week saw whiplash-inducing volatility, with a disappointing start, a massive rally that saw stock prices more than double in a few trading days, and prices falling to the correction level after the company announced a massive follow-up stock offering. The app that has been a big contributor to the memes stock trend appears to be a memes stock itself.

The growth of envious Robinhood users is in part due to its huge success with young marketers. At one point, the company revealed that nearly 80% of its user base was under the age of 35, a demographic that is highly coveted by financial services companies because these investors earn most of their income and their money. investment life ahead of them.

In addition to commission-free trading, Robinhood’s crypto capabilities have helped the company win over this demographic. Robinhood is in high growth mode. The company revealed that full year 2020 revenue increased 245% from the previous year to $ 960 million. Much of this growth was related to cryptocurrency trading. The company continued with a massive first quarter that saw revenue increase 309% from the prior period to $ 522 million.

While Robinhood’s opportunity is vast, there are growing risks in its core business of trading in stocks. A series of high-profile operational failures, including trading disruptions during the GameStop frenzy and data breaches – have put brokerage in the sights of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additionally, its primary payment monetization model for order flow is now being copied by incumbent brokers with larger asset bases, educational materials, and customer support. Robinhood’s adoption of cryptocurrency functionality is quickly becoming the real differentiator from traditional brokerage firms, and the company is wise to focus on developing its crypto functionality.

2. Square: Using Bitcoin to improve your flywheel

ARK Innovation ETF stock has sold off recent highs, but you can’t blame its stake in Square (NYSE: SQ). Shares of the digital payments company have risen nearly 90% in the past year.

Traditional banking continues to avoid cryptocurrency, which has created an opportunity for fintech companies, aka fintech. Square has been aggressive on this front, adding the ability to buy and sell Bitcoin in 2018 through its peer-to-peer financial network Cash App. Bitcoin has been instrumental in helping Cash App’s flying effect, in which additional services increase user engagement.

In the short term, however, it could be Square’s other business that will propel the company higher. Last year, Square’s seller ecosystem was wiped out by COVID-19. The company’s multitude of card readers and point-of-sale systems are popular with owners of small businesses like restaurants, cafes, nail salons and bars, which have suffered the brunt of the pandemic lockdowns.

Despite this, Square was able to help its suppliers quickly grow their online presence and grow cardless transactions. At the end of the year, the gross volume of sellers’ payments (GPV) was stable despite significant headwinds. In the most recent quarter, GPV jumped 86% from the previous year, contributing to total revenue growth of 87% (minus Bitcoin).

However, CEO Jack Dorsey has high expectations for Bitcoin, proclaiming it to be the world’s “single currency” 10 years from now in 2018. He continues to lead by helping form the Crypto Council for Innovation with Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and loyalty. Square will be instrumental in increasing the adoption of Bitcoin.

3. Coinbase: Looking to drive institutional adoption of Bitcoin

Out of the three companies, Coinbase is more tied to the underlying price of the crypto. Coinbase operates several crypto-based currency exchanges, so it indirectly benefits from the rise in crypto prices as it serves as a form of marketing for new users looking to trade. Directly, Coinbase uses a percentage-based transaction fee, which enjoys higher revenue per transaction when crypto prices are higher.

While crypto has been in a bear market lately, that’s not always a bad thing. As a broker, Coinbase also benefits from crypto crashes (at least in the short term). Stock exchanges tend to do well when volatility is high, as fast-moving markets are the primary driver of transactions. While prices may be lower, transactions and engagement will increase for people looking to buy dips and “paper hands” looking to lock in profits or avoid larger losses.

However, Coinbase is leading efforts to expand the cryptocurrency ecosystem and create more revenue streams than retail by increasing institutional adoption. Coinbase recently acquired Bison Trails, now known as Coinbase Cloud. The IaaS platform allows institutions to quickly integrate blockchain infrastructure into their operations. In the first quarter, Coinbase had more than 8,000 institutions on its platform which performed 64% of its total transaction volume.

With this deep (and still growing) institutional user base, it’s likely that Coinbase will be at the forefront of Bitcoin adoption.