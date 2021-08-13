Business
Cathie Wood loves these 3 crypto stocks
ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investment world by storm. In 2020, Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) outperformed the large market nearly 9 times – 149% vs. 16% – and earned him the Bloomberg News designation as top stock picker that year.
With a focus on disruptive technologies, it makes sense for ARK’s exchange-traded funds to embrace crypto, but the strong belief that ARK’s investments are showing the industry is still a bit shocking. Last year, Wood set a price target of $ 500,000 per piece for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), one of Wall Street’s most ambitious predictions! Unsurprisingly, ARK is well on its way to creating a Bitcoin-focused ETF.
With the crypto bear market starting to rebound, you don’t have to wait for ARK’s new ETF to profit from the positive returns. Here are three growth stocks Wood owns that are active in crypto adoption and likely to benefit from it.
1. Robinhood: Ridiculed as a memes stock, but it has a bright crypto future
Although it was only present in the public markets for a short time, online brokerage succeeded Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) caused a sensation. The first week saw whiplash-inducing volatility, with a disappointing start, a massive rally that saw stock prices more than double in a few trading days, and prices falling to the correction level after the company announced a massive follow-up stock offering. The app that has been a big contributor to the memes stock trend appears to be a memes stock itself.
The growth of envious Robinhood users is in part due to its huge success with young marketers. At one point, the company revealed that nearly 80% of its user base was under the age of 35, a demographic that is highly coveted by financial services companies because these investors earn most of their income and their money. investment life ahead of them.
In addition to commission-free trading, Robinhood’s crypto capabilities have helped the company win over this demographic. Robinhood is in high growth mode. The company revealed that full year 2020 revenue increased 245% from the previous year to $ 960 million. Much of this growth was related to cryptocurrency trading. The company continued with a massive first quarter that saw revenue increase 309% from the prior period to $ 522 million.
While Robinhood’s opportunity is vast, there are growing risks in its core business of trading in stocks. A series of high-profile operational failures, including trading disruptions during the GameStop frenzy and data breaches – have put brokerage in the sights of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Additionally, its primary payment monetization model for order flow is now being copied by incumbent brokers with larger asset bases, educational materials, and customer support. Robinhood’s adoption of cryptocurrency functionality is quickly becoming the real differentiator from traditional brokerage firms, and the company is wise to focus on developing its crypto functionality.
2. Square: Using Bitcoin to improve your flywheel
ARK Innovation ETF stock has sold off recent highs, but you can’t blame its stake in Square (NYSE: SQ). Shares of the digital payments company have risen nearly 90% in the past year.
Traditional banking continues to avoid cryptocurrency, which has created an opportunity for fintech companies, aka fintech. Square has been aggressive on this front, adding the ability to buy and sell Bitcoin in 2018 through its peer-to-peer financial network Cash App. Bitcoin has been instrumental in helping Cash App’s flying effect, in which additional services increase user engagement.
In the short term, however, it could be Square’s other business that will propel the company higher. Last year, Square’s seller ecosystem was wiped out by COVID-19. The company’s multitude of card readers and point-of-sale systems are popular with owners of small businesses like restaurants, cafes, nail salons and bars, which have suffered the brunt of the pandemic lockdowns.
Despite this, Square was able to help its suppliers quickly grow their online presence and grow cardless transactions. At the end of the year, the gross volume of sellers’ payments (GPV) was stable despite significant headwinds. In the most recent quarter, GPV jumped 86% from the previous year, contributing to total revenue growth of 87% (minus Bitcoin).
However, CEO Jack Dorsey has high expectations for Bitcoin, proclaiming it to be the world’s “single currency” 10 years from now in 2018. He continues to lead by helping form the Crypto Council for Innovation with Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and loyalty. Square will be instrumental in increasing the adoption of Bitcoin.
3. Coinbase: Looking to drive institutional adoption of Bitcoin
Out of the three companies, Coinbase is more tied to the underlying price of the crypto. Coinbase operates several crypto-based currency exchanges, so it indirectly benefits from the rise in crypto prices as it serves as a form of marketing for new users looking to trade. Directly, Coinbase uses a percentage-based transaction fee, which enjoys higher revenue per transaction when crypto prices are higher.
While crypto has been in a bear market lately, that’s not always a bad thing. As a broker, Coinbase also benefits from crypto crashes (at least in the short term). Stock exchanges tend to do well when volatility is high, as fast-moving markets are the primary driver of transactions. While prices may be lower, transactions and engagement will increase for people looking to buy dips and “paper hands” looking to lock in profits or avoid larger losses.
However, Coinbase is leading efforts to expand the cryptocurrency ecosystem and create more revenue streams than retail by increasing institutional adoption. Coinbase recently acquired Bison Trails, now known as Coinbase Cloud. The IaaS platform allows institutions to quickly integrate blockchain infrastructure into their operations. In the first quarter, Coinbase had more than 8,000 institutions on its platform which performed 64% of its total transaction volume.
With this deep (and still growing) institutional user base, it’s likely that Coinbase will be at the forefront of Bitcoin adoption.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
Sources
2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/08/12/cathie-wood-loves-these-3-crypto-stocks/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]