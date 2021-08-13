Disney profits exceed expectations as parks reopen and Disney + grows





The company posted sales of $ 17 billion, up 45% from the same period last year. That’s a little more than Wall Streets’ expectations of $ 16.8 billion, and the news has pushed stocks up 4% in after-hours trading.

The company reported third-quarter profit of $ 995 million, a significant improvement from the $ 4.8 billion loss recorded at the same time last year.

from disney SAY This is the first trimester when allGlobal theme parks have been open since the start of the pandemic, allowing the company to resume some semblance of normalcy. The parks, experience and products division brought in $ 4.3 billion in the third quarter, up from $ 1.1 billion in the same quarter last year.

Disney +, which got the company through the pandemic as parks remained closed and operated at limited capacity, grew to 116 million subscribers in the last quarter, surpassing the 112 million subscribers expected by Wall Street analysts.

At the end of May, the company reported slower-than-expected subscriber growth, mainly due to rising vaccination rates and the relaxation of Covid regulations which once again kicked people out of the house. Since then, the platform has released “Black Widow” and “Jungle Cruise” through its Premier Access feature, which gives subscribers the option to watch movies on Disney + on the day they hit theaters for an additional $ 29. $ 99. The films grossed $ 60 million and $ 30 million respectively via Disney + alone. The company is currently grappling with a lawsuit against Scarlett Johansson, who starred in “Black Widow”. In the lawsuit, Johansson alleges that Disney broke its contract by simultaneously releasing the film on Disney + and in theaters. As cases of Delta variants continue to increase, particularly in Florida, it’s unclear how the company’s theme parks will be affected. Disneyland Paris began in July requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination, a negative PCR test result or a positive antigen test proving they have already been infected with Covid before they can enter the park. The company remains “optimistic” about the recovery of its parks and continues to see “very strong demand for our parks,” said Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney, in a conference call after the results with investors and companies. analysts Thursday. Disney has implemented a reservation system in its parks to manage capacity and improve the guest experience. Bookings have now surpassed third-quarter attendance levels, Chapek said. The company expects all of its fleets to be fully staffed again by the end of 2021.

