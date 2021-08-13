Tesla and Elon Musk in the heart of Tim Higgins deliver Power PlayExBulletin



Elon Musk got a lot wrong. He missed deadlines, pissed off regulators, kicked out talented employees, and made broken promises that ranged from unrealistic to absurd.



But he has achieved certain things, important things, which are making a fortune and transforming the world. He believed the world had an unfulfilled appetite for electric cars. He believed that a California startup could turn the global auto industry upside down. And time and time again, when Tesla’s future seemed doomed, he (literally) bet the company could get away with it, and he won.

This is the story at the heart of Power play: Tesla, Elon Musk and the bet of the century. The latest version of the Tesla saga, from Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins, eschew sensationalism for a high-resolution portrayal of how an unusual man and an unusual company have achieved meteoric rise.

The book begins with a detailed account of Tesla’s turbulent origins in the early 2000s. Although the company is now essentially synonymous with Elon Musk, he didn’t come up with the idea. Musk, who enriched himself by co-founding what we now know as PayPal, was much more focused on starting SpaceX and trying to get to Mars.

But a handful of people in California stuffed lithium-ion batteries into cars and had big dreams. And they kept asking Musk for money. A young engineer who wanted to revolutionize transportation got $ 10,000 (and later, crucial work). A few guys who wanted to make an electric car for the masses were pushed back. But two guys from Silicon Valley who wanted to sell a premium electric sports car got a multi-million dollar investment. And with that, more than they expected.

Musk had a sharper, more ambitious vision for the future of the business, a vision that fused the ideas of everyone who pitched him. It went like this: to make this sports car, to create buzz and money, to develop enormously to go to the mass market, and save the world. And he used seasoned board tactics that paved the way for him to consolidate control of the company and ultimately settle down as CEO.

So no, Tesla wasn’t Musk’s idea. But it has become his all-consuming mission. You could almost call it determination, except Musk is perpetually multi-minded, juggling SpaceX, solar panels, Tesla, tunnels, flamethrowers and whatever happens to him. But throughout it all, he tirelessly pushed Tesla to dominate the market and shake up the auto industry. It worked Tesla built a best-selling car, and now virtually every major automaker is considering switching to electric vehicles. And most of Higgins’ book explores how, exactly, Musk beat the odds and did the dang.

The response involves numerous near misses, with Musk investing virtually all of his fortune in the business, frenzied battles to secure funding and battery supply, and Herculean efforts to solve potentially disastrous engineering problems, including the fact that lithium-ion batteries like catching fire. Lots of people contributed to the story, but it also involves a lot of Elon Musk being Elon Musk impulsive, stubborn, demanding, erratic, unconvincing.

Musk is at the risk of an extreme understatement a polarizing figure. Fans see a genius, enemies see a con artist, and some people seem to be procrastinating based on the latest headlines. Higgins phrased the question, Carrie Bradshaw style, like this, “You couldn’t help but wonder, is Elon Musk an underdog, an anti-hero, a con artist, or a combination of all three?” Higgins is fairly unbiased on the matter and ultimately doesn’t really care. He focuses less on the character of Musk and more on the machinations that made him successful.

Musk, of course, takes an opinion on the book by calling it primarily but not entirely absurd and declaring it “both bogus and boring” on Twitter in response to a comment on a disputed event.

The book pays little attention to Full Self-Driving Autopilot, the controversial self-driving software that Musk has long promised is on the verge of perfection. It also barely takes a look at the Supercharger vehicle charger network which has been a key part of Tesla’s success.

But Higgins is generally fairly unbiased when it comes to evaluating Musk’s decisions.

And, in truth, the book is hardly boring: the story of Tesla’s rise is inherently dramatic and convincingly told. It may be a bit repetitive. Tesla almost runs out of money, Musk throws up the money and rehearses, and rehearses. Musk demands the impossible of employees, they deliver and rehearse, and rehearse. Musk gets angry and fires someone, and repeats a parcel.

But the most interesting elements of the book, perhaps, are the hints to what might have been. Tesla could have built a plug-in hybrid, or sold to Google, or become a supplier of batteries to the big dogs of the automotive world. The fact that Elon Musk is taking the wheel, doubling down on all-electric vehicles, betting his fortune on Tesla’s success and changing the trajectory of the entire auto industry has never been inevitable.

This is just what happened.