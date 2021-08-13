South Shore Limited facing delisting from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange





Owner of LE 13 in Macao, South Shore Holdings recently announced that the company is at risk of delisting from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The operator must now perform specific steps to avoid this action. After suffering setback after setback, Rive-Sud now has four steps to take to remain listed. All financial results are ordered to be published, and South Shore has already requested that this step be delayed. The company must also remain in compliance with the specific listing rules. Liquidation One of the most demanding requirements of the Macau company must have a liquidation order annulled or withdrawn and the liquidators revoked. In July, the company received the order of Bermuda Supreme Court liquidate after failing to pay a large debt of 7 million Hong Kong dollars ($ 902,000). The order came after a motion was filed in June by Limited PYI Management for liquidation related to the debt owed. The company is said to have accumulated a term loan facility agreement. PYI Management is linked to South Shore through its parent company PYI Corp Ltd, which is co-owner of Paul Y. Engineering Group with the operator. The listing rules for the Hong Kong Stock Exchange state that a listing of any security can be canceled at any time if the company has been suspended from trading for 18 months. For the South Shore, trade was suspended for the first time at the beginning of July, so it would be January 2023 when the 18-month period has expired. Multiple legal challenges Currently, it is not clear whether South Shore can last the full 18 months without breaking down. The company faces many financial and legal challenges which can be its downfall. The High Court of Hong Kong has just issued a subpoena related to a lender’s demand for payment of HK $ 3.28 billion ($ 423 million). This amount is owed for the outstanding loan debt plus interest. The summons was issued with a threat of liquidation of the claim. Two months ago, the company filed an application for the voluntary liquidation of its New Concordia Hotel Limited subsidiary company. The company is the sole beneficial owner of the hotel THE 13. With the application, the subsidiary could declare bankruptcy, which could lead to the deregistration of the company. The delisting would take place on the basis of insufficient transactions within the framework of the listing rules. For now, THE 13 faces uncertainty. The property was originally intended to house VIP game and offer a luxury hotel stay. At first, funding and construction issues led to the property opening with no clearance, and many rooms remained unfinished.

