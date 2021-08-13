Reddit raises up to $ 700 million in Series F funding – TechCrunch





Earlier this year, Reddit raised $ 250 million, bringing the 16-year-old site to around $ 800 million in total funding. Today he announced foresees an even more massive windfall, with an F Series led by Fidelity. The company confirmed to TechCrunch that it has raised $ 410 million so far, with plans to raise up to $ 700 million, valuing Reddit at $ 10 billion. The company says the funding will be used to expand community and advertising efforts and increase membership. These efforts require us to grow our teams and make smart bets on how to make Reddit better, faster, easier to use, and more empowering for communities, writes Reddit. We are also evolving as a company, maturing and building the operational structures that will help us propel ourselves into the future with transparency, values ​​and integrity. As we noted in February, a few extraordinarily weird years found the content aggregation service to play a key role in roller coaster inventory numbers for companies like GameStop and AMC, via the r / WallStreetBets subreddit. He also kicked off 2021 with a short Super Bowl spot. All of this doubled the company’s valuation to $ 6 billion. For now, it seems, the hype continues. In the second quarter, Reddit surpassed $ 100 million in ad revenue for the first time, marking a 192% year-over-year increase for the quarter. The site now attracts 50 million daily visitors and hosts 100,000 active subreddits. In March, he announced that Drew Vollero would join the site’s first CFO, after participating in Snap’s IPO efforts four years earlier. In one interview with the New York TimesCo-founder Steve Huffman notes that he hadn’t planned on lifting another round so quickly, but ultimately couldn’t turn down what Fidelity was offering. He adds that the funding will also be factored into Reddit’s possible IPO plans. We’re still planning to go public, but we don’t have a specific timeline yet, he told the newspaper. All good companies should go public when they can.

