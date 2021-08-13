CI Financial obtains the Great Place to Work 2021 certification | Company





TORONTO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 12, 2021– CI Financial Corp. (CI) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) announces that it has been certified Great Place to Work after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute Canada. This certification is based on direct employee feedback, provided as part of a thorough and anonymous survey of their workplace experience. I am very proud of the quality and commitment of our team, said Kurt MacAlpine, CEO of CI. During the extraordinary events of the past 18 months, our employees have remained very engaged, providing exceptional service to our clients and making tremendous progress on CI’s strategic growth priorities. CI has supported its employees throughout the pandemic with extended benefits and other measures, and we continue to work to improve all aspects of the employee experience and create a place to work characterized by confidence, pride and opportunities for career development, Mr. MacAlpine. The feedback provided by the GPTW survey plays an important role in these efforts. About Great Place to Work Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance corporate cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes the best workplaces in Canada in a series of national lists, including those published by The Globe and the Courier (Canada) and Fortune journal (United States). Great Place to Work provides the credentials, framework and expertise necessary to create, maintain and recognize exceptional corporate cultures. Visit us at www.superlieudetravail.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada. About CI Financial CI Financial Corp. is an independent company providing global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI managed and advised approximately C $ 304 billion (US $ 245 billion) in client assets as of June 30, 2021. CI’s primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and operates in Canadian Wealth Management through CI Assante Wealth Management (Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd.), CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investment ( WealthBar Financial Services Inc.) and CI Investment Services Inc. CI’s wealth management businesses in the United States include Barrett Asset Management, LLC, BDF LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, Brightworth, LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, Dowling & Yahnke, LLC, Doyle Wealth Management, LLC, One Capital Management, LLC, The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC, Segall, Bryant & Hamill, LLC, Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC and Surevest LLC. CI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX. More information is available at www.cifinancial.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations regarding CI Financial Corp. (CI) and its products and services, including its business operations, strategy and financial performance and conditions. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as believe, expect, foresee, foresee, anticipate, intend, estimate, aim, plan and project and similar references to future periods, or conditional verbs such as will, may, should, could or would. These statements are not historical facts, but rather represent management’s beliefs about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond management’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these statements involve risks and uncertainties. The main factors and assumptions applied in reaching the conclusions contained in these forward-looking statements include that the investment fund industry will remain stable and that interest rates will remain relatively stable. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic and market conditions including interest and exchange rates, global financial markets, changes made government regulations or tax laws, competition in industry, technological developments and the like factors described or discussed in CI’s disclosure documents filed with the relevant securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the reader is urged to carefully consider these and other factors and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Unless expressly required by applicable law, CI assumes no obligation to update or modify any forward-looking statement after the date on which it is made, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005637/en/ CONTACT: Investor Relations Jason Weyeneth, CFA Vice-President, Investor Relations and Strategy 416-681-8779 [email protected] Media Relations Canada Murray Oxby Vice-President, Corporate Communications 416-681-3254 [email protected] United States Trevor Davis, Gregory FCA for CI Financial 610-415-1145 [email protected]

