White Hat Hacker Behind $ 610 Million Burglary Brings Most of the Money | Crypto-currencies





The hackers behind one of the biggest digital coin heists have now returned almost all of the $ 610 million and more they stole, according to the cryptocurrency platform targeted this week by the attack. The Poly Network platform, little known before Tuesday’s heist, said on Thursday that the hacker on Twitter was a white hat, referring to ethical hackers who typically aim to expose cyber vulnerabilities, upon return of funds. Poly Network, which facilitates peer-to-peer token transactions, added that the tokens have been transferred to a multi-signature wallet controlled by both the platform and the hacker. The only remaining tokens that have yet to be returned are the $ 33 million in stablecoins frozen earlier in the week by cryptocurrency firm Tether, Poly Network said. The refund process is not yet complete, Poly Network said on Twitter. To ensure the safe recovery of user assets, we hope to maintain communication with Mr. White Hat and convey accurate information to the public. A person claiming to have carried out the hack said Poly Network offered him a bounty of $ 500,000 to return the stolen assets and promised that he would not be responsible for the incident, according to digital messages shared on Twitter by Tom Robinson, the chief scientist and co-founder of Elliptic, a crypto tracking company. $ 342 million (as of Aug 12 08:18:29 AM + UTC) of assets had been returned:

Ethereum: $ 4.6 million

BSC: $ 252 million

Polygon: $ 85 million The rest is $ 268 million on Ethereum – Poly Network (@ PolyNetwork2) August 12, 2021 Poly Network, which allows users to transfer or exchange tokens across different blockchains, said on Tuesday it had been hit by the cyberheist and urged those responsible to return the stolen funds. The still-unidentified hacker (s) appear to have exploited a vulnerability in digital contracts used by Poly Network to move assets between different blockchains, according to blockchain analytics company Chainalysis. Hackers began returning the stolen coins on Wednesday, leading some Blockchain analysts to speculate that they might have found it too difficult to launder the stolen cryptocurrency on such a scale. Later Wednesday, the hackers said in digital messages also shared by Elliptic that they carried out the attack for fun and wanted to expose the vulnerability before others could exploit it and there were still plans to return tokens. At $ 600 million, however, the Poly Network theft far exceeded the record $ 474 million in criminal losses recorded by the entire decentralized finance (DeFi) industry from January to July, according to the intelligence firm. cryptographic CipherTrace. The theft illustrates the risks of the largely unregulated DeFi industry, crypto experts say. DeFi platforms allow users to transact, usually in cryptocurrency, without traditional gatekeepers such as banks or exchanges.

