Business
Don’t wait for a stock market crash to buy this growth stock
In 1996, Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan delivered a speech warning of the irrational exuberance of the stock market. Over the next three and a half years, the Nasdaq would climb nearly 300%. Trying to time the stock market could be the most difficult – and least efficient – way to invest.
One approach to investing that may seem too straightforward is to buy the top performing companies and add money to them over time. This is especially true if the company disrupts historical players in a massive market. Despite a stock price which continues to increase, Reached Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) offers investors this rare opportunity. And waiting for the right time to buy stocks could call into question what is already working.
Virtually unlimited opportunity
Upstart has developed a model using machine learning to assess risk. Its banking partners use this model to make better lending decisions, primarily for personal loans. So far, it benefits everyone. In a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau study, the business model led to the approval of 27% more borrowers with an average 16% lower interest rate. It also facilitates a better customer experience by automating decisions. The company is now targeting larger markets.
In the first quarter, it acquired Prodigy Software – a company that helps auto dealerships transition their businesses online – and listed auto loans, credit cards and mortgages as potential applications for its technology. These are much larger markets, and it will take years to gain penetration.
|Loan market
|Cut
|Personal loans
|$ 92 billion
|Auto loans
|$ 626 billion
|Credit card
|$ 258 billion
|Mortgage loans
|$ 3.4 trillion
This is a perfect example of why life changing investments typically take years, if not decades. For the most part, the more profitable you expect a great investment to be, the more luck you will need.
Galloping growth
So far, management has proven itself in the personal loan business and gives every indication that it can repeat the performance of auto loans. He’s growing so fast, it seems the direction can’t keep up. The company has released three quarters so far – starting with its 2020 release in March – and each time raised its revenue forecast for fiscal 2021. It raised the number by 50% in five months.
Wall Street is also struggling to catch up. The stock has now climbed 480% since the initial public offering. If you think the gains are behind, consider that Upstart still has a market cap of just $ 13.2 billion.
Analysts will have further updates after the company’s second quarter results this week. Upstart generated $ 194 million in revenue – over 1,000% year-over-year growth – and guided revenue for the full year to $ 750 million. According to Yahoo! Finance, analysts’ current highest estimate for 2021 revenue is $ 605 million.
Don’t take risk like a venture capitalist
When CEO Dave Girouard left Alphabetfrom Google to co-found Upstart in 2012 (he was also a product manager at Apple at the time of Steve Jobs), he could not have known that it would take him almost a decade to bring his company to the public market. When the company was started, it was a crowdfunding idea in which individuals exchanged a portion of future income in exchange for money up front. It was popular but not to scale. With six months of cash remaining, he and his co-founders turned to a direct loan product. This idea took off.
Venture capitalists have to fund many ideas and hope that a few of them succeed. Often that means going public. As retail investors, we need to be a little more judgmental about how we define success. Growing the business – and ultimately the share price – is the best way to keep score. Having access to financial statements and quarterly updates means we have a lot more information about the viability of the business than these early stage investors. This actually results in a lot less risk. Therefore, there is no reason to overcomplicate it.
Upstart is a rapidly growing profitable business expanding into its second largest credit market. Its overall opportunity is approximately 6,000 times its current turnover. And the company – which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to differentiate itself – is led by someone who has spent eight years as an executive in the company with some of the world’s most accomplished AI practitioners. . If your investment horizon is at least three to five years, don’t go overboard. And don’t wait for a stock market crash that no one can predict.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
Sources
2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/08/12/dont-wait-for-market-crash-buy-this-growth-stock/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]