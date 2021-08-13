Saf-Glas concludes letter of intent to be acquired by Saxon Capital Group, whose ordinary shares are listed on the over-the-counter markets





Through its subsidiary Energy Glass, Saf-Glas, using the exclusive and patented Nano technology, has developed an optically clear glass that produces continuous electricity from sunlight, diffuse and ambient light. , and ground reflectance. The entire window surface is clear with no grids, dots or lines and is the only known photovoltaic glass in the world with a 100% field of view. RIVIERA BEACH, Florida, August 12, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Saf-Glas and Saxon Capital Group (SCGX-OTC) announced that they have entered into a non-binding letter of intent pursuant to which Saxon Capital will acquire Saf-Glas in a reverse acquisition transaction that will be carried out through a for the scholarship. Terms of the proposed transaction were not disclosed. EnergyGlass – Transforming buildings into vertical solar farms and micro power plants with optically clear glass Saf-Glas LLC, is a 25-year-old glass production company that has been developing and testing its patented Energy Glass product for approximately 10 years, receiving several 3rd tests and certifications by the parties. Saf-Glas also produces explosion, bullet, hurricane and earthquake resistant glass that has been sold to government and the private sector around the world. The main focus of the combined company will initially be on the flat glass market, estimated at $ 288 billion by 2025. Energy Glass is competitively priced compared to standard laminated glass which does not produce passive electricity, and it also benefits from certain tax incentives under applicable law. These tax incentives could offer building owners tax savings on the entire window system. EnergyGlass Solar Tax Credit – A building requiring $ 500,000 in glass would receive a 26% tax credit using EnergyGlass, a potential savings of $ 130,000. The building can also write off the entire cost in the first year. No other glass installation can offer this savings. Due to the energy harvesting properties of EnergyGlass, builders using this glass receive the same solar tax credit as all solar products. Energy Glass’s proprietary technology is produced by an affiliated laboratory that manufactures and refines a specific nanoparticle which, when co-extruded into the single-source EnergyGlass interlayer, has the ability to enlarge and direct the light, while remaining visually clear. The light is magnified and then directed to the periphery of the glass plate, at which point the light is converted into electricity. The components of the system are the interlayer, the frame and the frame architecture. The primary proprietary element is an interlayer composition resulting from the co-extrusion of specific inorganic nanoparticles in the interlayer which redirects some of the light to the periphery of the glass element where solar cells convert light into electricity. The story continues Energy Glass can incorporate many types of design elements including tints, low E, insulators, reflectors, and glass ceramic. It is designed for windows, doors, greenhouses, transoms, side windows, skylights and any other design where transparency, protection and power generation are mandatory. Energy Glass technology offers all the advantages of any other glass, but also has the added value of producing passive electricity from sunlight. The acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of numerous conditions, including satisfactory due diligence, the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, the approval of the board of directors and the completion of at least $ 20 million capital increase at the same time as the closing. There can be no assurance that the acquisition will be completed. Forward-looking statements:

Various statements contained in this press release, including those which express a belief, expectation or intention, may be considered “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Therefore, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates regarding the timing and success of specific projects or transactions. Forward-looking statements may also include projections and estimates regarding our future results of operations and our financial condition. When we use the words “will”, “believe”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “could”, “estimate”, “plan” “,” Predict “,” project “or their negatives, or other similar expressions, statements that include these words are generally forward-looking statements. When we describe a strategy that involves risks or uncertainties, we are making forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release; we disclaim any obligation to update these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, unsatisfactory due diligence results and Saxon’s ability to achieve a $ 20 million increase equity on acceptable terms, if at all. Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saf-glas-enters-into-letter-of-intent-to-be-acquired-by-saxon-capital-group-whose-common-shares-are- cited-on-otc-markets-301353638.html SOURCE Saxon Capital Group

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/saf-glas-enters-letter-intent-123000801.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos