TikTok Disables Late Night Notifications For Teens Amid New Safety Measures

To promote positive digital habits – and perhaps help parents enforce bedtime – accounts of children ages 13 to 15 won’t receive push notifications after 9 p.m., the company said. For teens aged 16-17, push notifications will be turned off after 10 p.m.

Other changes include the requirement for users aged 16 to 17 to actively change their settings to enable direct messaging. Those under 16 do not have access to direct messages.

“We want to help teens make active decisions about their privacy settings, so when a person between the ages of 16 and 17 joins TikTok, their direct messaging setting will now be set to ‘no one’ by default,” the company said. company in a press release. “Existing accounts… will be prompted to verify and confirm their privacy settings the next time they use this feature. “

In addition to messaging, users under the age of 16 who attempt to post their first video will receive a pop-up message to help them better understand their privacy options. They won’t be able to post the video without selecting who will be allowed to see it.