TikTok Disables Late Night Notifications For Teens Amid New Safety Measures

To promote positive digital habits – and perhaps help parents enforce bedtime – accounts of children ages 13 to 15 won’t receive push notifications after 9 p.m., the company said. For teens aged 16-17, push notifications will be turned off after 10 p.m.
Other changes include the requirement for users aged 16 to 17 to actively change their settings to enable direct messaging. Those under 16 do not have access to direct messages.
“We want to help teens make active decisions about their privacy settings, so when a person between the ages of 16 and 17 joins TikTok, their direct messaging setting will now be set to ‘no one’ by default,” the company said. company in a press release. “Existing accounts… will be prompted to verify and confirm their privacy settings the next time they use this feature. “
In addition to messaging, users under the age of 16 who attempt to post their first video will receive a pop-up message to help them better understand their privacy options. They won’t be able to post the video without selecting who will be allowed to see it.
TikTok is extremely popular among teens, and like most digital platforms, it can be plagued by bullies and potentially dangerous content.
More than 12,000 people in the United States recently signed an open letter asking TikTok to allow parents to view mirror accounts of what their children see on the short video app.
“Parents play a critical role in protecting children from online harms such as cyberbullying, sexual predators, and violent or extremist content,” reads the letter from ParentsTogether.
“But parents cannot protect children if they cannot see what their children are seeing.”
TikTok says it is working with teens, community organizations and parents to implement more changes that build on safety commitments.
People must be at least 13 years old to create a TikTok account, but it’s unclear how the company verifies the ages of users.
A TikTok spokesperson led CNN to a section of his site
which says users are required to fill in their full date of birth to deter them from clicking on a pre-filled minimum age.
“We also use other information provided by our users, such as keywords and in-app reports from our community, to help bring out potential underage accounts,” he said. “When our security team determines that an account may belong to a minor, the account will be suspended.”
In the first quarter of this year, TikTok said it removed nearly 7.3 million suspicious accounts of minors.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/12/business/tiktok-child-safety-measures/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos