Cisco moves Midwest hub to downtown from old Chicago post office





Cisco announced it would move its Midwestern hub to the old downtown Chicago post office from the suburbs, a victory for building owner 601W Companies after another tenant, Uber, cut back its planned engagement. The computer giant has announced it will occupy 135,000 square feet at the 433 W. Van Buren site, which lines up tenants as it completes its $ 800 million redevelopment, Reported fears. In the process, Cisco, which has been working on the move for two years, abandons approximately 82,000 square feet in the Rosemont Corporate Center near the OHare International Airport. Cisco has announced its move into the nine-story, 2.3 million-square-foot giant straddling Ida B. Wells Drive to create a collaborative experience hub space where teams can come together as part of a model hybrid work. The owner, 601W, has signed leases with a number of prominent tenants including Walgreens, PepsiCo, Ferrara Candy, the Chicago Board of Options Exchange, and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. Uber was slated to take 461,000 square feet, making it the largest tenant, but sublet about 151,000 square feet, or nearly a third of what it took out. The redevelopment of the 1921 Post Office, built to handle catalog mail delivery from Sears, Roebuck & Co., and Montgomery Ward stores, transformed this southwest edge of the Loop that sat vacant for two decades. It officially opened in late 2019 and opened its $ 19 million, 3.5-acre rooftop last fall to a few takers. Cisco moved employees around town and Rosemont for two years before deciding to move into the old post office. Meanwhile, the Rosemont Business Center at 9501 boul. Technology, almost vacant, landed a new owner in Denver-based KORE Investments, according to Crains. “While many investors avoid the Chicago suburbs, we are bullish on Chicago as a whole and believe the suburb, and in particular the OHare submarket, is well positioned for a comeback in some buildings,” Kelli Lind, vice -President of KORE. asset management, said in a statement. The building “dovetails with our belief that tenants will migrate to quality assets in the suburbs after COVID.” It could be a tough sell. The suburban office market continues to break vacancy records this year, reaching 26.1% at the end of June, according to JLL, who has followed it for 20 years. While there has been rental activity from new players such as Costco and Ajinomoto Foods, that has not been enough to make up for the losses, JLL said. [Crains] Jennifer Waters Contact the author

