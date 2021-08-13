As virus cases rise, Biden administration encourages greater use of antibody treatments





WASHINGTON In the face of overcrowded hospitals and a relentless wave of Delta variant cases across the country, the Biden administration on Thursday renewed its call for healthcare providers to use monoclonal antibody treatments, which can help patients of Covid-19 who are at risk of getting very sick. Dr Marcella Nunez-Smith, White House adviser on racial health equity, told a press conference that federal response teams deployed to hard-hit states were working to increase use of and confidence in antibody-based drugs. They have already been given to more than 600,000 people in the United States during the pandemic, she said, preventing hospitalizations and helping to save lives. President Donald J. Trump received such treatment when he was diagnosed with Covid-19 last year, before it was cleared for emergency use. In states where vaccinations have stalled and cases have skyrocketed, treatments have become a key part of the federal strategy to reduce the toll from the worst outbreaks, underscoring how many Americans remain at risk. The distribution of doses, ordered by medical providers, quintupled from June to July. About 75 percent of orders come from areas of the country with low immunization rates, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The administration continues to stand ready to help states, territories and jurisdictions across the country connect more people to treatment, Dr Nunez-Smith said Thursday, although she stressed that vaccination was still the best option to prevent Covid-19. Jeffrey D. Zients, the White House’s Covid-19 response coordinator, said the Biden administration has deployed more than 500 federal employees to help state health departments and hospitals combat the Delta variant, including including emergency medical workers in Louisiana and Mississippi and the Centers for Disease Control and prevention teams in Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri. Dr Nunez-Smith said the administration has held virtual trainings on how to administer drugs for doctors and health system officials in Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming. In Arizona, federal teams are offering treatment at two sites, where none of the Covid-19 patients who received them had subsequently been hospitalized. The treatments, which the federal government pays for and makes free to patients, mimic the antibodies the immune system naturally generates to fight the coronavirus. They have been shown to significantly reduce hospitalizations and deaths when given to patients soon after symptom onset, usually by intravenous infusion. There is also some evidence that they may be able to prevent illness entirely in some people exposed to the virus. Unlike coronavirus vaccines, which take up to six weeks to provide full protection, antibody treatments can be given to patients who are already ill, with a more immediate effect. The latest data from the Department of Health and Social Services shows that just under half of the distributed treatment supply has been used, by more than 6,000 hospitals and other provider sites, dating back to the end of the year. ‘last year. The federal government relies on state health providers and departments to report their usage figures and does not track the demographics of patients who receive the drugs.

Regeneron has broadcast a series of television commercials for his treatment this year. Virtually all Covid-19 patients receiving monoclonal antibodies during the Delta outbreak are receiving the type made by Regeneron, one of three that were cleared by the Food and Drug Administration during the pandemic. The company estimated last week that its treatment was now reaching more than a quarter of eligible patients, up from less than 5% earlier in the pandemic. The FDA last month extended his emergency authorization Regeneron treatment so that it can be used to try to prevent Covid-19 in a small number of high-risk patients. They include people with certain health conditions who are not vaccinated or who may not develop an adequate immune response, who have been exposed to the virus, or who live in nursing homes or prisons. It was previously only available, like other monoclonal antibody treatments, to high-risk patients who had previously tested positive for the virus. Federal government in June indefinitely suspended shipments of the first authorized monoclonal antibody treatment, Eli Lilly, as new lab data suggests it might not work well in cases caused by the beta and gamma variants. The government has not ordered any doses of a third treatment, from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir, which is only minimally used so far. Kathleen Quinn, spokesperson for GlaxoSmithKline, said the treatment is available at healthcare facilities in 26 U.S. states and territories.

