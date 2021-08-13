Connect with us

British Watchdog May Be Forced To Sell Gif Creator Giphy | Facebook

1 min ago

Facebook could be forced to sell gif creation site Giphy after an investigation by the UK competition regulator found that its takeover could hurt competition between social media companies and the digital advertising market.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an in-depth investigation earlier this year into Facebook’s acquisition of Giphy, the largest provider of animated gifs for social media such as Snapchat, TikTok and Twitter, after have identified a number of concerns regarding the $ 400 million. (290 million euros) which was concluded last year.

Gifs are embeddable clips, which are usually no longer than a few seconds. The most popular gif of 2020 was Thanks from Red & Howling, which shows a cartoon dog expressing thanks to essential pandemic workers, which Giphy says has been viewed over a billion times.

The AMC stated in its provisional findings that our initial view [is] that the only effective way to resolve the competition concerns that we have identified is for Facebook to sell Giphy, in its entirety, to a suitable buyer.

The watchdog has discovered that Facebook’s ownership of Giphy, which he aims to integrate with his social media site Instagram, could cause him to stop providing gifs to other social media sites. Or Facebook could require more user data from Giphys social media clients to continue to have access to its gifs, thus increasing the company’s already significant market power.

Millions of people share gifs with friends, family and colleagues every day, and that number continues to rise, said Stuart McIntosh, chairman of the independent investigative group investigating the deal. The takeover of Giphys could see Facebook removing the gifs from competing platforms or requiring more user data to access them.

The watchdog said the deal also removes a potential competitor from the UK digital signage advertising market, where Facebook is the largest player accounting for more than half of the market.

The CMA said Giphy offered paid advertising in the United States with customers including Pepsi and considered expanding the service to countries including the United Kingdom, but Facebook terminated all deals after the take control.

Facebook said in submissions to the inquiry that Giphy, which has no income or staff in the UK, was not in competition with him prior to the merger and Instagram has pledged to continue allowing rivals to access the image library.

We do not agree with the CMA’s preliminary findings, which we do not believe are supported by evidence, a Facebook spokesperson said. As we have demonstrated, this merger is in the best interests of the people and businesses in the UK and around the world who use Giphy and our services. We will continue to work with the CMA to address the misconception that the agreement hurts competition.

Although Facebook and Giphy are headquartered in the United States, the CMA has the power to investigate mergers when the acquired company has annual revenues of at least $ 70 million or when the combined companies have at least 25%. reasonable market share. The Facebook-Giphy deal is also under investigation by competition regulators in countries like Australia and Austria.

While our investigation revealed serious completion issues, these are tentative, McIntosh said. We will now review our findings before concluding our review. If we find that the merger is detrimental to the market and users of social media, we will take the necessary steps to ensure the protection of individuals.

The CMA has the power to force Facebook to sell Giphy, either through pledges or through an order, which can be legally enforced through legal action. The regulator is now seeking answers to its provisional findings and will release its final report by October 6.

The watchdog is setting up a new unit dedicated to digital markets, which will monitor a new enforceable code of conduct to prevent tech giants like Google and Facebook from abusing their power when dealing with some thirds.

