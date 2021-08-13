Facebook could be forced to sell Giphy following UK antitrust ruling





Facebook could be forced to sell Giphy after Britain’s competition regulator warned the $ 400 million deal could hurt competition between social media. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The UK competition watchdog has warned that Facebook may be forced to sell the GIF search engine and Giphy database. < position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/> The Autorité de la concurrence et des marchés (CMA) issued its decision after warning that Facebook’s $ 400 million deal to acquire Giphy in May 2020 could hurt competition between social platforms and eliminate a potential competitor in the digital advertising market. The CMA’s decision is tentative and will be confirmed in October, but its recommendation was that Facebook unwind the deal and sell Giphy. The move is a setback for the world’s largest social network and marks a major step in a global pullback against tech giants Silicon Valley over antitrust issues. The takeover of Giphys could see Facebook removing GIFs from competing platforms or requiring more user data to access them, said Stuart McIntosh, chairman of independent investigation group CMA. It also removes a potential challenger from Facebook in the 5.5 billion display advertising market. None of this would be good news for customers. The CMA announced in June that it planned to investigate Facebook’s takeover of Giphy, fearing it would block rival social networks like TikTok, Snapchat and Twitter from the Giphys archive of millions of short looping animations that have become a form of shortcut on social networks. Facebook had promised rival social networks would continue to have access to Giphy, but said at the time of the deal that it planned to integrate the New York-based startup into its Instagram team. The UK antitrust watchdog has also raised concerns over Facebook’s dominance in the UK digital advertising market, which it says holds 50% of the $ 7.6 billion industry. (5.5 billion). Giphy had sold advertising to brands like Dunkin Donuts and Pepsi, but those types of deals were canceled following the Facebook takeover, reducing competition and innovation, the CMA warned. The move comes as antitrust regulators in the UK, Europe and the US have taken a firmer stance on takeovers, especially those involving the tech giants of Silicon Valley. Facebook in June won a court battle against the FTC in two monopoly lawsuits aimed at unwinding its takeover of Instagram and Whatsapp. Facebook is challenging the jurisdiction of the CMA to intervene in the takeover given that Giphy had no UK income at the time of the transaction. The Menlo Park, Calif.-Based social network said it would continue to allow other companies access to Giphys’ GIF database and that Giphy did not have a significant audience for the ad and should not have been classified as a potential competitor. We do not agree with the preliminary findings of the CMA, which we do not believe are supported by the evidence. As we have demonstrated, this merger is in the best interests of the people and businesses in the UK and around the world who use Giphy and our services. We will continue to work with the CMA to address the misconception that the agreement hurts competition. a spokesperson for the Facebook company said in a statement.

