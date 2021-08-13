COVID-19 outbreak slows bookings for Southwest Airlines





Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has said new passenger bookings are slowing, and it believes the cause is the recent increase in COVID-19 cases associated with the delta variant, the carrier warned investors on Wednesday. The slowdown will make it difficult for the company to profitably in the third quarter of 2021 without government assistance, the company said, even after a stronger than expected start to the summer season in which planes were mostly full. Southwest has made a profit in each of the past two quarters, but only because it secured nearly $ 2 billion in stimulus grants to cover wage costs. Executives at Southwest and other airlines recently talked about making a legitimate profit as early as the third quarter without any help from Congress, but the new variant of the virus is clouding the future. There is little hope of another stimulus package including aid to airlines. The company became profitable again in July 2021; However, the company believes the recent negative effects of the pandemic on revenue trends for August and September will make it difficult for the company to profit in the third quarter of 2021, Southwest said in the regulatory update. Southwest believes its third-quarter revenue will be down another 15-20% in the third quarter from 2019. However, Southwest expects to fly about as many flights as in 2019 during the month. Analysts have warned that the delta variant is causing a sudden drop in consumer confidence after months and months of optimism due to rising vaccination rates and falling COVID-19 cases. But just like last winter, hospitals and local governments are reporting that critical care hospital beds are scarce. Sadly, with the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, optimism about the pandemic has dropped to a level last seen last winter, according to a report released this week by the Human Health Research Company. Travel Destination Analysts. After months of steady recovery, confidence in travel safety now continues to decline. Concerns about Delta variants are disrupting travel plans, decreasing enthusiasm for travel, and making it more difficult to market travel at this time. Passenger numbers at U.S. airports have been around 80% of 2019 levels over the past two months, strong numbers given that business travel and international travel are still depressed. The recovery in travel has been accompanied by strong demand for domestic travel to beaches and short-haul international flights to outdoor destinations such as Mexican beaches. But analysts wondered if planes would be as full in September and October, which are typically slower months that are more dependent on business travelers. In recent weeks, business owners have indicated that their plans to return to the office have been pushed back in light of the highly contagious delta variant of the COVID-19 virus and the increasing number of cases. More than 54% say the Delta variant has made them less interested in travel right now, according to the Destination Analysts survey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/business/2021/08/12/covid-19-surge-slows-bookings-southwest-airlines/8101267002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos