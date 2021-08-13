Is the Challenger Bank really worth that much?





FINTECH SNARK TANK OBSERVATIONS According to the Wall Street newspaper: Chime Financial Inc. raised $ 750 million in its latest round of funding, in a move that values ​​the fintech startup at around $ 25 billion and prepares it for a first public offering as early as next year. . FinTech continues its meteoric valuation, growing from a valuation of $ 1.5 billion at the start of 2019 to $ 14.5 billion in 2020 when it raised $ 485 million from funds such as Tiger Global and Coatue Management LLC. Chime characterization strategy Chimes’ valuation has grown as its customer base has grown, which a July 2021 study by Cornerstone Advisors puts at 20 million. FinTech has done more than just provide a better mobile banking experience for consumers. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Chime competes with a starring strategy. FinTech certainly offers a good mobile user experience and offers no fees to attract low to middle income consumers. But there are three characteristics of the company’s product offering that are key to its success: 1) Early access to money. Almost a quarter of Chime customers said they chose fintech as their primary bank because it offers 2-day early access to their directly deposited paychecks, as well as government stimulus and tax refund checks. . 2) Locate me. This product feature allows Chime customers to make overdraft debit card purchases on their accounts without overdraft fees. Chime customers with monthly direct deposits of $ 500 or more can sign up. According to the Chimes website, limits start at $ 20 and can be increased up to $ 100 or more, depending on factors such as account activity and history. 3) Manufacturer’s credit card. Chimes, primarily for low to middle income consumers, are not in the crosshairs of the marketing efforts of major credit card issuers. According to Cornerstone, 15% of Chimes’ top customers have the card or are on its waiting list. To get the card, a customer must have a Chime spending account and have set up their direct deposit with Chime. Is Chime Really Worth $ 25 Billion? For comparison, Chimes ‘valuation of $ 25 billion puts it just behind the regional bank Fifth Thirds’ valuation of $ 26.6. Fifth Third, however, has around 4 million checking account customers, compared to 20 million customers for Chimes. The important question to be answered is: who are these Chime customers? According to Cornerstones research, Chimes’ customer base is very different from the general American population in terms of: Age. No big surprise here: 68% of Chime customers are 40 or younger. In the entire American population, only one-third of adults are Gen Z or Gen Y.

One in five Chime customers is unemployed, split between 16% unemployed and looking for work and 4% without a job but not looking for work. Financial health. Among all American adults, three in 10 consider their financial health to be poor or in difficulty. Just over half (54%) say they manage and 16% say they thrive. Among Chime’s customers, however, 57% rate their financial health as bad or struggling, and only 8% are booming. For a business that doesn’t charge fees on its financial products, is this the kind of customer base that will sustain a profit stream that justifies a $ 25 billion valuation? Proponents of the high valuation will say that Chime will expand and develop its customer base into other segments of the population. I am not so sure. As Chime has expanded its global customer base, the percentage of Gen Z members who view Chime as their primary chequing account provider declined between October 2020 and July 2021 according to two consumer studies from Cornerstone Advisors. During this period, other digital banks increased their share of primary status, including: Pay Pal. Five percent of Gen Zers, 6% of Millennials, and 4% of Gen Xers see PayPal as their primary current account provider roughly equal to Chimes’ share of primary status.

Nearly 910,000 consumers, nearly 80% of which are Gen Z or Millennials, named Dave as their primary chequing account provider in July 2021. That’s more than double the number in October 2020. Square silver. Almost 685,000 Americans consider Square Cash their number one checking account, even if it is not a checking account. And Square Cashs demographics are very similar to Chimes, disproportionately to African Americans and low-income consumers. Chime has done an incredible job in customer acquisition and dominates the digital banking space. But I’m not buying Chime at a $ 25 billion valuation.

