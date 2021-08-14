Virgin Galactic falls as Richard Branson collects shares





Richard branson take advantage of the space boom, which for investors can get long. British billionaire and founder of Galactic Virgo sold a portion of shares over several days this week for a value of approximately $ 313 million based on the average sale price. From August 10 to 12, he “disposed of 10,416,000 common shares in a series of deals at prices ranging from $ 25.21 to $ 34.76 per share in open market trades on the New York Stock Exchange. “, according to a file filed with the SECOND. Branson’s offloading of the stock matches a bearish call on the company from Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag, who told clients on Monday that Virgin Galactic shares could return to a price target of $ 25 as the company goes from a “catalyst-rich period” to an extended period without theft. The stock’s move would imply a 20% drop from recent levels of $ 31.33 per share. “Following Unity 23’s scheduled flight in September 2021, the company’s sole mothership, Eve, will be grounded for an 8-month upgrade period. During this period of heavy maintenance, Virgin Galactic will not be able to perform any spaceflight until the summer of 2022, “Liwag wrote. “We positively view the company investing in increasing its long-term spaceflight capacity; however, these investments take time.” Over the past year, stocks have gained over 38% through Friday and have traded as low as $ 62.80 and as low as $ 14.27. Branson beat up another billionaire Jeff Bezos into space, successfully launching with a crew into orbit in early July, while Bezos followed with his Blue Origin the crew later in the month. Despite more caution on the sector since Wall Street, these two billionaires, with Elon musk, paved the way for the space industry and the space tourism economy.

