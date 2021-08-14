Delisting and resetting of stock exchanges; All you need to know





Chemplast Sanmar, a manufacturer of PVC pulp resin, just launched its public offering on August 10, with 2.17 times the subscriptions on the last day of the IPO. The company’s IPO was worth Rs 3,850 crore with the shares in the suggested price range of Rs 530-541. But this is not the first time that the company will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the Metropolitan Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange. The company was listed until 2012, when it was delisted. This decision was made as the company was going through a difficult period with its operations, which were severely affected by the sharp fluctuations in petrochemical prices and complicated by delays in collecting revenues from its major projects due to delays in their implementation. in service. What is radiation? Deregistration is the delisting of a listed company from the stock exchange. De-listing may be voluntary or the result of cessation of business, bankruptcy, mergers and failure to meet registration requirements. Some companies wish to voluntarily go back to private when the benefits of the remaining public are outweighed by the costs. This was the case with Chemplast Sanmar. The company had recorded four consecutive years of losses following the 2008 global financial crisis. However, when delisting, the company must follow the guidelines and regulations established by the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI). In accordance with section 5.1 of the guidelines of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting Of Securities) – 2003, a company may be delisted from the stock exchange where its securities are listed. Provided that the company’s securities have been listed for a minimum period of 3 years on any stock exchange. Provided further that an exit opportunity has been given to investors for the purpose of which an exit price will be determined in accordance with the book-building process described in clauses 7-10 and 13 and 14 of these guidelines. In August alone, three companies were delisted from the stock exchanges according to SEBI. How can businesses re-register? Companies can be re-listed on the stock exchange by fulfilling the listing criteria again and filling out the appropriate documents again. In essence, a re-listing is the same as a new listing or an IPO, which is why the re-listing of Chemplast Sanmars has been called an IPO. However, a company can only re-register two years after its first delisting, according to SEBI rules. Article 18.1 of the above rules stipulates that the reinstatement of delisted securities should be authorized by the stock exchanges with a cooling period of 2 years. In other words, re-listing of securities should only be authorized after 2 years of delisting of the securities. It would be based on the respective enrollment standards / criteria at the time of the enrollment request and the request will first be considered by the Central Enrollment Authority. Chemplast is not the only company to request a relist. Coffee Day Enterprises, which runs the Cafe Coffee Day chain, Max India, Ruchi Soya, Bajaj Auto, and Bajaj Finserv are a few large companies that have been re-listed or are about to be re-listed soon.

