North American stock markets stagnate to end the week on a low volume day

TORONTO’s North American markets were flat on a low-volume trading day to close the week, an analyst said investors were waiting for a sense of direction. Allan Small, senior investment advisor at IA Private Wealth, said the current situation with the increase in COVID-19 cases has left a sense of uncertainty about the direction central banks will take on rate changes. interest or reduction in stimulus measures. There doesn’t really seem to be a leading indicator or direction for the market today, said Small, who said the increases in stocks over the past week were simply because the upside is the way. of least resistance in the current environment. In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 15.53 points to 35,515.38. The S&P 500 Index was up 7.17 points to 4,468.00, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 6.64 points to 14,822.90. The S & P / TSX Composite Index lost 2.53 points to 20,518.07. In Toronto, rising precious metal prices saved Canada’s main stock exchange from a worse day. The December gold contract was up US $ 26.40 to US $ 1,782.40 per ounce and the September copper contract was up 3.1 cents to US $ 4.39 per ounce. delivered. The TSX gold index rose 1.77 percent and its materials index rose 1.38 percent as a result. The energy sector fell behind the TSX on Friday, with that sub-index down 1.4 percent. The September crude oil contract was down 65 cents to US $ 68.44 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 7.2 cents to US $ 3.86 per mmBTU. Looking ahead, Canada’s inflation numbers due for release next Wednesday may start to give the market a reason to move one way or another. Small also said that an upcoming election could have an impact as well, but the move would likely be based on whether or not the Liberal government is claiming a majority, rather than the campaign itself. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to call an election on Sunday asking Governor General Mary Simon to dissolve Parliament. This could affect our dollar and our interest rates going forward, said Small, who pointed out that in the meantime August and September can be low months for investing. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some market slowdown in the coming weeks, Small said. This softness would be despite a strong second quarter reporting season, where many North American companies delivered on expectations without seeing any substantial moves in their stocks. While earnings were fantastic in the last quarter, they were at the top for many of these companies in terms of valuation, Small said. It’s hard to buy them with these reviews and it’s hard to make the money work. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 13, 2021. Companies in this story: (TSX: GSPTSE, TSX: CADUSD = X) Salmaan Farooqui, The Canadian Press

