NYSE imposes vaccinations on trading floor participants

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) requires all staff working in its auction room at 11 Wall Street to be vaccinated, but masks are optional for vaccinated staff at this time, according to a note obtained FTF News.

The August 11 note to the NYSE trading floor community of Michael blaugrund, COO of the exchange, says that starting Monday, September 13, a full vaccination is required to access the trading floor between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

NYSE officials will allow religious and medical exemptions from its vaccination mandate, but will require unvaccinated staff to wear masks.

Unvaccinated staff who are granted accommodation for medical or religious reasons must wear an N95 equivalent or surgical mask at all times on the trading floor, according to the memo. Cloth masks, gaiters or other styles of masks are insufficient and do not comply with the policy. Compliant masks are available on request from NYSE Security.

Effective immediately, NYSE will expand its randomized on-site testing program to include vaccinated personnel. Random tests are performed by CVS for members of the exchange and NYSE employees who work in the trading room, according to the memo.

Those whose job responsibilities require them to enter the trading room but who cannot be vaccinated for eligible medical or religious reasons should notify the exchange of the reason in writing by September 7 by sending a confidential email to discuss accommodation, according to the memo.

Prior to entering the NYSE trading floor, individuals with an exemption from the full vaccination requirement for accommodation due to an eligible medical or religious reason must: Test negative within 48 previous hours (ie 3 x / week) until further notice; and wear an approved face covering at all times while inside 11 Wall, including when you are in the trading room, according to the memo.

Note that unvaccinated members who are provided with accommodation will be responsible for their own off-site testing to preserve on-site capacity for priority workplace safety purposes, the note said.

The new policies are based on recent changes in public health conditions as well as updated recommendations from federal, state and local authorities. , and sellers, according to the memo.

We will use the CLEAR Health Pass app to validate vaccination, or test status in the case of accommodation, for everyone entering the trading floor. Members of the trading floor community must download and establish their CLEAR Health Pass in green status before September 13e, according to the memo.

The new policy also specifies:

Complete vaccinations are those that have elapsed for two or more weeks after the final dose of an FDA-approved or FDA-cleared vaccine for emergency use (eg, the first for Janssen / J & J, the second for Pfizer and Moderna);

After providing proof of vaccination, members are eligible for a new building badge showing vaccination status. All members must display their building badge at all times. Cords are available on request from NYSE Security;

And visitors to the trading room must be fully vaccinated and will need to show proof of status. “

Clearwater Analytics Appoints New CTO

Clearwater Analytics, a provider of software as a service (SaaS) based investment accounting, reporting and analysis processes and procedures, reports that Souvik Das is the supplier’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). His mandate includes building the company’s SaaS platform with the latest enhancements.

Das was most recently CTO at Zenefits, where he led all product development, operations, infrastructure, information security and information technology, according to the Clearwaters statement.

Over the past few years, Clearwater has expanded our unique code base to serve customers small, medium and large. As we move towards a more global customer base, we are excited to add the Souviks experience to our team to help us evolve our platform, said Sandeep Sahai, CEO of the company, in a statement. prepared.

With years of experience in innovative engineering and architectural design spanning a variety of industries, Souvik will evolve our platform by ensuring that we continue to consistently deliver the best possible product to our global customers, adds Sahai.

Clearwater Analytics reports more than $ 5.6 trillion in assets daily for clients including leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments and nonprofits, adds the supplier. L.Ch

DTCC Singapore service ready for MAS reports

Leading post-trade infrastructure provider DTCC reports that its Global Trade Repository (GTR) service through its legal entity DTCC Data Repository (Singapore) can support Singaporean companies in scope with trade declaration services for the phase Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) final reporting requirements for derivatives transactions, which come into effect on October 1, 2021.

The final phase of the MAS reporting regulation for over-the-counter (OTC) derivative contracts marks the final stage of the trade reporting rules, set out in the Securities & Futures Act (SFA), notes the DTCC.

The upcoming settlement provides finance companies, bank subsidiaries in Singapore, insurers and CMS licensees with specified derivative contracts with an aggregate annual gross notional amount of over S $ 5 billion, as well as to large derivative holders, namely persons with derivative contracts specified in an annual aggregate gross notional amount of more than S $ 8 billion, according to DTCC. As of the October deadline, these companies must report to MAS their equity, commodity and currency derivative contracts traded and / or registered in Singapore.

DDRS is the only trade repository service that MAS officials have authorized to operate in Singapore, according to DTCC. Firms will be able to submit their applicable derivative contracts either directly to DDRS or by delegated submission through a counterparty that uses DDRS transaction reporting services.

CalSTRS has a new COO

The California State Teachers Retirement System (CalSTRS), the pension fund for educators, reports the appointment of Lisa blatnick as Chief Operating Officer (COO). she’s replacing Cassandra Lichnock, who became CEO of CalSTRS on July 1, 2021.

Blatnicks’ first day as COO will be August 16, 2021.

As COO, she will oversee audit services, corporate strategy management, administrative services, benefits and services, public affairs, technology services and the ombudsman’s office. , according to the fund release. She will also act as a key advisor to the Teachers’ Pension Board and the CEO and ensure that the most complex and critical operational and policy issues impacting the pension system are developed and implemented. implemented in a manner consistent with the mission, vision and values ​​of CalSTRS.

She joined the fund in September 2003 as a facilities coordinator and has nearly 28 years of experience in the state of California, the statement said.

She also held the position of Director of Facilities Management and Purchasing before becoming Head of Administrative Services. Prior to joining CalSTRS, Blatnick worked in the Office of Legislative Advice and the Office of Criminal Justice Planning in positions related to human resources and facilities management. Blatnick will lead CalSTRS’s transition to a mixed work environment, which will include office and remote work, with a focus on preserving culture and collaboration in the workplace, according to the announcement.

CalSTRS, established in 1913, has more than 975,000 members and $ 308.6 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, the statement said. L.Ch