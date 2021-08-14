Kimco Realty declares cash dividend on common stock for the third quarter of 2021

JERICHO, NY, August 13, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM), North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of outdoor shopping malls, grocery stores and mixed-use assets, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $ 0.17 per common share, payable on September 23, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 9, 2021.

About Kimco

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a Jericho, NY-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that is North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of outdoor, grocery store and shopping malls. mixed-use assets. As of June 30, 2021, the Company held interests in 398 shopping centers and mixed-use assets in the United States comprising 70 million square feet of gross rental space primarily concentrated in major metropolitan markets. Listed on the NYSE since 1991 and included in the S&P 500 index, the company has specialized in the acquisition, development and management of shopping centers for over 60 years. For more information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com or follow Kimco on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kimcorealty.

The company announces important information to its investors using the company’s investor relations website (investors.kimcorealty.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and information that the company posts on social media can be considered material information. Therefore, the Company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the Company to review the information it posts on social media channels, including Facebook (www.facebook.com/KimcoRealty), Twitter (www.twitter.com/kimcorealty), Youtube (www.youtube.com/kimcorealty) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/kimco-realty-corporation). The list of social media channels the Company uses may be updated from time to time on its Investor Relations website.

Safe Harbor Declaration

This communication contains certain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Kimco Realty Corporation (“KIM”) intends that such forward-looking statements are covered by the Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for the purpose of complying with the provisions of the safe harbor. . Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “research”, “estimates”, “will”, “should”, “could” , “Could”, “could”, “could”, “” estimates “or variations of these words and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature, but all statements prospectives do not include such identifying words. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties associated with: failure to achieve expected benefits of the merger; significant transaction costs and / or unknown or inestimable debt related to the merger; the risk of litigation between shareholders in connection with the merger; the risk that the WRI activity will not be integrated successfully or that such integration will be more difficult, longer or more expensive than expected; risks relating to the future opportunities and plans of the Combined Company, including the uncertainty of the financial performance and expected future results of the Combined Company; the possibility that, if KIM does not realize the perceived benefits of the merger as quickly or to the extent expected by financial analysts or investors, the market price of KIM’s common stock could decline; generally unfavorable local economic and real estate conditions; the inability of major tenants to continue paying their rent obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business; financing risks, such as the inability to obtain equity, debt or other sources of financing or refinancing on terms favorable to KIM; KIM’s ability to raise capital by selling its assets; changes in government laws and regulations and management’s ability to estimate the impact of these changes; the level and volatility of interest rates and management’s ability to estimate their impact; pandemics or other health crises, such as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19); the availability of suitable acquisition, disposal, development and redevelopment opportunities, and the risks associated with acquisitions that do not meet our expectations; valuation and risks associated with the KIM joint venture and preferred stock investments; valuation of marketable securities and other investments, including common shares of Albertsons Companies Inc. held by KIM; increases in operating costs; changes in dividend policy for KIM common and preferred shares and KIM’s ability to pay dividends; the reduction in income of KIMs in the event of multiple terminations of leases by tenants or of non-occupation by several tenants of their premises in a shopping center; depreciation charges; unforeseen changes in KIM’s intention or ability to prepay certain debts before maturity and / or hold certain securities to maturity; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the records and reports of the KIM Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the annual report of KIM on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, other risks and uncertainties of which KIM is not currently aware may also affect KIM’s forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements. KIM assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date on which the forward-looking statements have been done.

