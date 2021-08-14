Business
GXO Logistics has gone for the races
It’s been barely a week sinceGXO logistics(NYSE: GXO) rang the bell on the New York Stock Exchange, marking his separation from XPOLogistics(NYSE: XPO). The decision already looks like a smart one for the now branched transport and logistics hub.
Seen as a way to generate shareholder value, the move separated XPO’s contract logistics business, now known as GXO, from its transport operations, which were primarily comprised of its LTL logistics segments (LTL ) and freight. XPO CEO and GXO Chairman Brad Jacobs has long argued that XPO trades at a “conglomerate discount,” meaning his company was difficult to assess because it lacked publicly traded peers and was become too complex for investors to assess.
Separation of GXO Logistics, which operates nearly 1,000 warehouses worldwide for clients such as Apple, Nike, and Nestle helps to solve this problem. Investors can compare GXO directly with competitors like MowerandKuehne + Nagel, while the current XPO business is directly related to LTL providers such as Old Dominion Freight Line and To take out.
The market approves
XPO closed on July 30, the last day before the split, at $ 138.69 and opened on Monday with the same combined price – XPO at $ 80.69 and GXO at $ 58. Both stocks surged on opening day and have continued to trade at high prices since then. Investors received one GXO share for every XPO share they held, and the two shares combined closed at $ 149.41 on August 9, a gain of nearly 10%. GXO shares had climbed to $ 77.48 last week before settling down.
Both companies provided significant impetus for the split after XPO released a strong second quarter earnings report at the end of July. Revenue was $ 5.04 billion, up from $ 3.5 billion in the lockdown-hit quarter a year ago and, even better, was up 19% from the second quarter of 2019, showing that the company has fully recovered from the impact of the pandemic.
This result was well ahead of estimates at $ 4.82. It also beat the consensus on bottom line with adjusted earnings per share of $ 1.86, against expectations of $ 1.65.
What’s next for GXO
GXO has set the bar high for itself by becoming an independent company. At its Investor Day conference in July, the company presented forecasts for 2022, including revenue growth of 8% to 12% and growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 14 to 20%. .
As the largest publicly traded pure-play company in a fragmented industry, GXO appears poised to make acquisitions, following a trend of consolidation in the industry. It is also in the company’s DNA, as XPO has grown into one of the largest logistics and transport companies in the world through a roll-up strategy, making a series of acquisitions to gain scale. and develop into new business sectors.
Commenting on the company’s growth strategy in an interview with The Motley Fool, GXO chief investment officer Mark Manduca said the market was “driven for consolidation,” but any acquisition must pass the test of a 28% return on capital as a current GXO activity. Is. Manduca said the company would be “very, very selective about the assets” it acquires.
The main opportunity for the company is organic growth as it tackles the $ 130 billion contract logistics market, and consolidation is also expected to occur naturally as the biggest players in the industry. , like GXO, grow up. Manduca noted that 20% of industry contracts are about to be renewed, giving the company plenty of opportunities to gain market share.
GXO has great ambitions for long-term growth as it enjoys the benefits of e-commerce, automation and outsourcing. In the short term, however, Manduca said the company’s goal, having held more than 300 investor meetings ahead of the spin-off, is to deliver on its directions and the promises it has made. Promising 14% to 20% EBITDA growth is easy; Delivering it will take hard work and the company will have to outperform its peers.
Nonetheless, as the industry’s largest pure-play player, and with technology like GXO Smart productivity optimization software and over 3,000 robots and automation systems, GXO appears to be the industry favorite. .
Also on the basis of the evaluation, the action always seems to be well valued. The company is targeting $ 600-630 million in adjusted EBITDA this year, which means it is trading at around 12 times that number, lower than many of its peers.
Considering the valuation of the company and its market opportunity, GXO should be a winner if it can execute its plan.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
