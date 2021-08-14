CPI Card Group Voluntarily Withdraws from the Toronto Stock Exchange | Company





LITTLETON, Colo .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 13, 2021– CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS; TSX: PMTS) (CPI or the Company), a payments technology company and a leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced that it has sent a notice writes to the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) regarding the voluntary delisting of its common shares from the TSX. The Company believes that the trading volume of its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange no longer justifies the expenses and administrative efforts associated with maintaining this listing, especially given the recent listing of CPI on the Nasdaq Global Market (Nasdaq). Listing CPIs on the Nasdaq provides its shareholders with good liquidity, and the savings in foreign exchange fees, legal fees, time and management effort to maintain a dual listing can be redirected to advancing the company’s business. Society. IPC Canadian shareholders can trade their existing shares through their brokers on the Nasdaq. CPI expects that its common shares will be delisted from the TSX at the close of business on or about August 27, 2021. Pursuant to Section 720 (d) of the TSX Company Handbook, shareholder approval is not required with respect to voluntary delisting, as an alternative market for the shares will exist on the Nasdaq. Since most brokers in Canada, including discount and online brokers, have the ability to buy and sell Nasdaq-listed securities, the Nasdaq CPI list will continue to provide shareholders with the same accessibility to trade the common stock of the company. Shareholders holding shares in Canadian brokerage accounts should contact their brokers to confirm how to trade CPI shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange. About CPI Card Group Inc. CPI Card Group is a payment technology company and a leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on demand. CPI helps our clients connect and grow their brands through innovative and trusted solutions including financial payment cards, personalization and instant software as a service (SaaS) issuance. CPI has over 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner of financial institutions and payment service providers. Serving customers across the United States, CPI has an extensive network of high-security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover. Learn more about www.cpicardgroup.com. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements and information contained in this press release may contain or constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934., as amended, and applicable Canadian securities laws. The words believe, estimate, project, expect, anticipate, plan, intend, foresee, should, would, could, continue, commit or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which do not are not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements include the planned voluntary delisting of the common shares of CPI from the TSX, the accessibility and ability to trade the common shares of the company on the Nasdaq and the expected continued listing of the common shares of the company on the Nasdaq. Such forward-looking statements, because they relate to future events, are by their nature subject to many significant risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or other events to differ materially from those anticipated. An investment in the shares of the company is also subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those described in Part I, Item 1A Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Part II, Item 1A Risk Factors risk in our Quarterly Report Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and our other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution and advise readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210813005182/en/ CONTACT: CPI Card Group Inc. Investor Relations: (877) 369-9016 [email protected] Source: CPI Card Group Inc. KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLORADO INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FINANCE SOFTWARE BANKING SOURCE: CPI Card Group Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/13/21 08: 00 / DISC: 08/13/2021 08:02 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210813005182/en

