Robinhood just went public: will it become the next memes store?
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), whose online brokerage has helped democratize investing while fueling the same stock trading frenzy that persists today, was recently publicized with great fanfare. Its debut was initially greeted with a collective “meh” – shares opened at $ 38 but closed their first day below $ 35, a drop of 8%.
Since then, the stock has wavered a bit, jumping 50% one day and falling more than 25% the next. At Thursday’s prices, Robinhood is around 25% above its IPO price, raising questions as to whether stock traders will fully embrace the platform as they have done to increase. actions of AMC Entertainment Holdingsand GameStopof 1000% or more.
There is certainly potential for Robinhood to gain meme stock status, but it is just as possible that online brokerage will ultimately be shunned by these same traders.
Robinhood Memes Stock Potential
Online brokerage is growing rapidly. Monthly active users have grown from 11.7 million at the end of last year to 22.5 million today. Robinhood itself claims its growth is due to its business going viral, allowing 80% of its new accounts to join organically or through its referral program, which rewards investors with actions for referring. someone towards the platform.
More than half of its new clients are first-time investors. This is in part the result of Robinhood’s technology making the investment accessible to a wide audience. By eliminating transaction fees for buying and selling stocks, it has been easy and frictionless for investors to go public with very little money.
Indeed, the average Robinhood investor is 31 years old and has an account balance of around $ 4,500, according to the company. In comparison, the average account size with the largest discount brokerage, Charles Schwab, is greater than $ 100,000.
The online brokerage firm has sought to reward retail investors for their support of its app by reserving between 20% and 35% of its IPO shares for users of its platform. Typically, retail investors get less than 10% from an IPO. Similar to how AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron offered free perks at the concession stand to engage with retail investors who have increased the theater operator’s stock, Robinhood was looking to bring those who used its application in the fold. The Wall Street Journal reports that it ended up selling shares to 300,000 of its users, or about 1.3% of total accounts.
Factors opposing it
Yet skepticism about Robinhood remains, with many traders still believing that the brokerage works in concert with hedge funds.
When the trading frenzy erupted earlier this year and hedge funds racked up massive losses as heavily shorted GameStop stocks skyrocketed, Robinhood held back trading in the stock (and a few others as well). First, traders could not buy any of its stocks, only sell them, then the purchase was limited to a handful of stocks.
The restrictions sucked the wind in the sails of the GameStop rally, and while a number of short sellers still suffered significant losses, they were ultimately able to unwind their positions, which probably would not have happened if Robinhood had not. had not restricted the trade in the Stock.
Still, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said the suspension was made to comply with the capital requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Since its separate Robinhood Securities division is required to make deposits with clearing houses to cover trades, and virtually all trades made on the platform were in just a few stocks, Robinhood was forced to limit its purchases until he can raise enough capital. .
Still, the episode left a bad impression with many traders.
Does it matter?
Regardless, the Robinhood platform remains popular and it has a bright future. If he can keep most of his clients until they retire (or convert them to other types of accounts, such as credit cards or micro-payments, as he says he wants), the value may increase. considerably over time.
Robinhood has also just acquired Say Technologies, a platform for connecting shareholders to the companies in which they invest. AMC Entertainment used Say’s services on its last earnings conference call to answer questions from retail investors, who dominated the call. In fact, only one Wall Street analyst has had time to ask a question.
With its stocks now trading above their IPO price, there is certainly support for Robinhood Markets stocks, but the online brokerage that has allowed retail investors to create so-called memes stocks doesn’t appear to be. not have the same qualities around which traders can rally.
He seems poised to democratize finance, but Robinhood is unlikely to become a memes store himself.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
