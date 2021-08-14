Senate bill would affect app stores

There is news and then there is new. Search engine and media giant Google made headlines earlier this afternoon. The news for Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG) does not look good on the surface. The news also affects Apple Inc. (AAPL).

Here’s the skinny: Google and Apple may be forced to allow third-party app stores on their devices. So far, if you have an iPhone or iPad and want apps for it, you have to go through Apple’s App Store. Google offers other app stores, but the company has been criticized for saying it deliberately makes it harder to use competitors on Android devices.

Key points to remember A Senate bill could affect Google and Apple’s app stores.

If that passes, the hypothetical impact of income on the tech behemoths is not huge.

Both stocks have seen Big Money support this year.

It should be noted that Apple and Google both take a share of in-app purchases: between 15% and 30%. CNBC reported in March of this year: “As of July 1, Android developers will be charged 15% of the first million dollars in digital sales through the Google Play app store for Android phones. Google then takes 30% of the sales.” These are high fees and very lucrative too.

While we can’t get exact Apple App Store sales figures, the estimates aren’t to be sneezed at. In 2020, Apple reported $ 54.76 billion in “service revenue,” or 20% of its total sales. But the App Store fees are only a fraction of Apple’s service business, which also includes warranties and subscriptions like Apple Music, Music Match, iCloud, and more.

Alphabet reported $ 21.7 billion in “other services” revenue for 2020. But there’s also hardware, YouTube, and other services.

Now, a bill recently introduced in the Senate aims to end their unjust dominance over their app platforms. A few developers such as Epic Games believe that a handful of app developers unfairly own the lion’s share of the pot of incoming money. Anger over this helped spur the introduction of this new bill.

Investors may want to know if they have to worry. It’s hard to determine what the impact might be, but the Senate’s app store crusade would certainly affect businesses at Google and Apple if it passed. This is simply unlikely to pose a significant threat, as the business segments are still small in the vast revenue machine landscape of the two tech giants.

As a perspective, Apple reported 2020 revenue of $ 274.5 billion, while Alphabet reported $ 182 billion. Using Apple as an example, I’ll hypothesize and say that App Store revenue is 25% of the $ 55 billion in other services.

If the new bill caused a substantial reduction in Apple’s revenue and this segment fell 25%, that would cost Apple $ 3.4 billion in revenue based on 2020 numbers. Although $ 3.4 billion seems like a lot, it would only affect total revenue by a tiny fraction. 1.2%. This is hardly anything to panic about. I summarize my thoughts here:

* Opinion of this author

In my opinion, it is safe to say that the Senate bill targets a fraction of a fraction of each of the gigantic companies.

Time will tell of course, but one way to gauge investor fear is to look at how Big Money investors behave vis-à-vis a stock. If there continues to be entries from Big Money, it can be assumed that the big investors are just brushing the news off, or even ignoring it altogether.

One way to analyze this is to look at Big Money trading in the stock. My research seeks to identify when there are unusual institutional purchases or sales of stocks. Let’s take a look at how Google and Apple have negotiated recently and what kind of observations we can make.

First, we see a table of Big Money purchases for the two stocks coming from MAPsignals. We can see that there is always a healthy appetite for stocks. Here we see the data from Apple:

MAPsignals.com



And here we see the data from Alphabet:

www.MAPsignals.com



A strong buy signal indicates that stocks were skyrocketing with above-average volumes. It is typically bullish action.

To give you an idea of ​​what oversized trading looks like, check out the following charts. Here is GOOGL. I have reported several of these Big Money trading signals:

TradingView.com



Now, let’s take a look at AAPL:

TradingView.com



Apple’s chart has been more volatile than Alphabet’s. You can see stocks were under pressure, triggering sales in March.

The short-term situation is healthy for both stocks. And the long-term picture is even stronger, with both stocks having increased triple digits in recent years.

I believe the latest headlines are just fuel for thought and will ultimately serve as a distraction. Alphabet and Apple have created moat-type companies, and some are unhappy with them. I bet in the long run businesses will continue to climb.

The bottom line

The Senate bill that was introduced was not passed. If so, it will take time to affect Alphabet and Apple’s results. And if that were to eventually happen, the impact will likely be nominal, in my opinion. Ultimately, that means investors shouldn’t worry about these lower level distractions. If there is any sales in reaction to news like this, I would view this as an opportunity for long term investors.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, the author does not hold any position in AAPL but does hold long positions in GOOGL in personal and managed accounts.