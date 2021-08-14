CDC recommends 3rd dose of vaccine for immunocompromised people: Shots



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially recommends that people with weakened immune systems receive a third injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

It comes hours after a unanimous vote by a panel of advisers on Friday to recommend the direction and less than 24 hours after the Food and Drug Administration cleared such use.

Providers typically wait for a recommendation from the CDC on the use of the vaccine, even if the FDA has approved or cleared a vaccine.

Immunocompromised people make up about 2.7% of American adults, or about 7 million people. They are more likely to become seriously ill from COVID-19, and they are at higher risk of prolonged infection and transmission of the coronavirus. They also have a weaker antibody response to the initial vaccination schedule and are more likely to pass the virus to household contacts, according to studies CDC officials presented to the advisory committee.

People with conditions that weaken the immune system or take treatments that suppress immunity are also much more likely to get a breakthrough infection than healthy people. An American study shows that 40% to 44% of hospitalized rupture cases concern immunocompromised people.

Studies have also shown that the vaccine is less effective in these people, ranging from 59% to 72%. This compares to 90% to 94% in people without severe immune deficiency. People who have received a solid organ transplant have the lowest immunity after the standard vaccination schedule.

The agency says that people the following conditions should take a third dose:

You have received active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.

Has received an organ transplant and is taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

You have had a stem cell transplant within the past two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Moderate or severe primary immune deficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).

Advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Active treatment with high dose corticosteroids or other medicines which may suppress your immune response.

The recommendation is limited to adults 18 years of age and older for the Moderna vaccine as this vaccine has not yet been authorized for adolescents. This authorization is expected from the FDA in the coming weeks. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for adolescents 12 years of age and older and adults.

People with other conditions are not advised to get an extra dose at this time. “This would not include residents of long-term care facilities, people with diabetes, people with heart disease, these types of chronic diseases are not the intention here,” said Dr. Amanda Cohn of the CDC. Additional studies on the duration of immunity in healthy people are underway and will determine the timing of any additional doses for the general population, FDA and CDC officials said.

The CDC said attempts should be made to match the type of extra dose to that used in the original set of beatings someone receives. But if this is not feasible, an additional dose with the other vaccine is allowed. The additional dose should be administered at least 28 days after the end of the primary vaccination course, based on the data reviewed by the committee.

On Thursday, the FDA said the agency was unable to extend authorization for an additional dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to insufficient data. Representatives from both agencies said they were “actively engaged” in determining the best course of action for recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In a presentation to the committee, CDC’s Dr. Kathleen Dooling said people who are immunocompromised, including those given an extra dose, should continue to follow preventive measures, including wearing a mask, staying at 6 feet of others they don’t live with and avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces until their health care provider advises otherwise.

Close contacts of those who are immunocompromised should be strongly encouraged to be vaccinated against COVID-19, she said.

Separately, the CDC said that about 1.1 million people who don’t necessarily have an immune system dysfunction have already received one or more additional doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. About 91,000 received one or more additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC’s recommendation comes during another intense push driven by the delta variant. Since July 1, the number of confirmed cases has increased 700%, according to the CDC.

According to the agency, emerging and observational data in adults suggests that an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine improves the antibody response and increases the proportion of immunocompromised patients who respond to the vaccine.

In his review of the evidence, Dooling said small studies of an extra dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine found no serious adverse events. However, the standard dosage regimen of these vaccines has been associated with rare but serious adverse events including anaphylaxis, myocarditis and pericarditis in young adults. The impact of immunocompromised conditions on these rare events is unknown, she said.