Audi unveils shape-changing concept car





The concept car’s long hood extends forward and the steering wheel and pedals fold down. The driver’s side of the dashboard, effectively a glass display panel, and the gear selector also pull out, creating a more comfortable space for the driver to relax.

All of this is possible because the Skysphere is an electric car powered by a motor mounted behind the seats. This means that there is not much under the hood to get in the way as the front moves forward and backward.

In its autonomous driving mode, the Skysphere acts like a passenger car, an elegant two-seater designed for quick and comfortable trips over long distances. A longer wheelbase – the distance between the front and rear wheels – is good for road trips, as this can give the car a more stable feel on the highway. And without a steering wheel or pedals, the driver can lie back, relax and enjoy the scenery.

In normal human driving mode, it looks more like a sports car. The much shorter wheelbase can give the car a faster and more responsive speed driving feeling. The car also lowers on its suspension almost half an inch closer to the ground. When put into sports car mode, a steering wheel deploys under the dashboard and a set of pedals snap into place in the driver’s floor.

This change in shape is Audi’s attempt to answer a conundrum facing automotive designers. Their advocates argue that autonomous vehicles can, in theory, be safer than human drivers and offer opportunities to rethink what a car can and should be. But among the challenges they face is consumer adoption of those who actually enjoy driving. And Audi, which boasts of the power and performance of its cars, considers these people to be among its main customers. This car therefore offers them a comforting compromise. “We still believe that driving is a great experience and we will offer it in the future as well,” Henrik Wenders, Audi Brand Manager, said in a presentation to reporters. The Skysphere does not have a grille, as electric cars do not have one require almost as much cooling as a gasoline car. Instead, an aluminum grille-shaped screen under a transparent hood displays light effects that punctuate changes from one driving mode to another. Specially designed accessories accentuate the different roles of the car. A pair of blankets are rolled up behind the driver’s seat, ready to use if occupants want to take a nap while the Skysphere drives. When the steering wheel pops out, it also reveals a storage compartment behind the steering wheel containing a pair of leather driving gloves. Since it’s only a concept car, the Skysphere can’t drive itself, Audi executives said. It’s just an idea of ​​how a car like this could be used. It is also not clear whether a car whose length can be changed could pass crash safety tests, they said. With its long hood and rear-opening doors, the Skysphere is loosely modeled on the Horch 853 roadster of the 1930s. Founded in 1904, Horch was the first automotive company of Audi founder August Horch. He founded Audi in 1909 after being forced to leave Horch. (Audi is a Latin translation of the name Horch which means “listen” in German.) Today, Audi is part of the Volkswagen Group VLKPF The two companies then joined Auto Union, which was formed in 1932 from the merger of four different German car manufacturers. Of these four, Audi is the only one to survive and it still uses the Auto Union logo, four interconnected rings.Today, Audi is part of the, which also still owns the Horch brand.

