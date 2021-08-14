The purse that signals virtue – the Boston Globe

The Nasdaq first proposed this rule last December, in a filing with the SEC which contained half a dozen references to the social justice movement or the racial justice movement. The purpose of an exchange is to maintain an efficient market for securities trading and capital raising, but the Nasdaq seemed more interested in signaling virtue and identity politics.

Diversity can, of course, be a great asset in running a business. But in contemporary progressive theology, the only diversity that signifies is that which can be reduced to skin color, gender, or sexual orientation. Such stupid thinking is popular in some places, college campuses and newsrooms come to mind, but well-run public companies cannot afford to confuse mere racial and gender characteristics with talent and judgment. that make good administrators.

The main responsibilities of a board of directors are not to looks like america or make ideological gestures. They aim to improve market performance and act in the best interests of shareholders. Is this accomplished by the kind of skin-deep diversity currently imposed by the Nasdaq? Even the SEC, during its 82-page order approving the new rule, frankly admits that the evidence is inconclusive.

For example, he cites a study published in the Journal of Financial Economics in 2009 who concluded that the average effect of gender diversity on company performance is negative and that imposing gender quotas on directors can reduce company value for well-governed companies. In another study cited by the SEC, researchers examining the results of gender diversity mandates in Norway reported that quotas worsened company performance and reduced shareholder wealth.

Recently writing in the Harvard Business Review, academics at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania summarized what they learned by interviewing 19 directors (both sexes) from 47 boards of directors from various industries: Research found that diversity does not guarantee a better performing board and company, they concluded. Rather, it is the board culture that can influence how diverse boards perform their duties and oversee their businesses.

The Nasdaq insists its new rule will ultimately benefit investors. But he can’t cite any high-quality studies showing that board diversity increases returns, because it seems there isn’t, observes Harvard law professor Jesse Fried, who specializes in corporate law and securities regulation. In a recent working documentFried warned that the Nasdaq rule is likely to generate substantial risk for investors.

But suppose Fried and the other naysayers are wrong. Suppose the Nasdaq is right, and when boards are more diverse (as measured by the new race / gender / sexuality benchmark), they really perform better and increase shareholder value.

If this were true (or if companies believed it to be true), there would be no need to impose such a diversity mandate. In their quest for greater market share and a higher stock price, companies would already eagerly seek diversity. Indeed, the Nasdaq told the SEC that a qualified majority of its listed companies had already made notable progress in improving gender diversity in the boardroom and. . . are working diligently to add directors with other miscellaneous attributes. So, what need was there for a new rule?

In any case, it is quite possible to commit to greater diversity in the management of companies without accepting the pinched definition of the Nasdaq. For a company looking to broaden the range of perspectives, skills and experiences represented on its board of directors, diversity based on race or sexual orientation may seem considerably less relevant than other attributes. For example: age, military training, level of education, physical disability, religious or political affiliation, experience of having lived abroad.

The Nasdaq’s new mandate is humiliating. This implies that the only way to add meaningful diversity to a board of directors is to appoint directors who are neither male, nor white, nor heterosexual. Its planted axiom is that these individuals cannot rise to the top of corporate governance on their own merits but must be aided at the top by mandates imposed from outside.

And yet, all around is evidence that proves otherwise. Spencer Stuart, a global executive search and leadership consulting firm that closely monitors trends in business management, reported last month that of the 456 new independent directors added to the boards of the top 500 U.S. companies over the past year, nearly three in four (72%) were from historically under-represented groups. Among the new class of directors, 47 percent were black, Asian, Hispanic, Native American or multiracial, and 43 percent were female.

Boards may not change as quickly as some self-proclaimed social justice activists, advocates and warriors might like, but only someone blinded by ideology would deny the change that has already taken place or not see. that women and people from all walks of life have been described climb the corporate ladder. Over the past five years, the number of black directors in the S&P 500 has increased by 313%; the number of Asian directors, 250 percent. With its new quotas, the Nasdaq requires companies to achieve a measure of diversity that many have already embraced, while neglecting other types of diversity that many boards may find even more valuable. They should be free to use their best judgment to recruit new leaders, without having to deal with a stock exchange that intends to strike a political pose.

Jeff Jacoby can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on twitter @jeff_jacoby. To subscribe to Arguable, its weekly newsletter, visit bitly.com/Arguable.