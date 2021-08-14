Invest in the stock market? How to Prepare for the RTI Filing for Fiscal Year 2021

RTI’s reporting season is on. Before you sit down to file your RTI, you need to do some basic work so that the actual process of calculating the numbers for your RTI and filing is smooth and transparent. Let’s discuss the preparatory work you need to do in advance for this purpose.

For employees

For those who receive a salary, it is first necessary to check the details as mentioned in your form no. 16, which contains details on various taxable and exempt items of your salary. It also contains details of the various deductions available to you, based on the documents you submitted to the employer. It is possible that part of the exempt allowance was considered taxable in Form 16, in case you did not present the supporting documents. For example, if you did not submit rent receipts for your HRA (House Rent Allowance) claim or proof of travel to claim LTA (Leave travel Assistance), the same could have been considered taxable and taxable. would have been deducted by your employer. Likewise, if you haven’t provided details of the various deductions available, such as mortgage repayment, NSC, ELSS, PPF, school, NPS, health insurance, etc., the employer would obviously have deducted higher taxes than your actual tax. This can happen either because of a delay in submitting proof or because of the supervision of your company’s finance department. If you find that the appropriate deductions were not mentioned in Form 16, although you cannot change it so soon, you can still claim these legitimate deductions when filing your ITR. Please report such cases to your consultant so that he can make an appropriate complaint when filing the RTI.

Please also check that the gross salary amount is correctly indicated in form no. 16 according to the monthly payslips received or the amount credited to your bank account after taking into account various deductions such as PF, business tax and income tax, etc. It will also help you verify various amounts deducted from your salary that you can make a claim against when filing your ITR.

Because are self-employed

Based on the gross receipts of your business or profession during the year, you can determine in advance whether or not you can opt for flat tax. In case your turnover has crossed the threshold, you may need to have your accounts audited by a certified public accountant and download the audit report from the website of the tax department. If you need to have your accounts audited, you have more time to file your RTI.

For those whose business income is subject to withholding tax at source, it is advisable to check the amount of the tax credit reflected in form No. 26AS and reconcile it with your books of account. There may be discrepancies due to year-end transactions or the different accounting methods followed by you and your client / client. This is very important because you will only get the credit for TDS on the basis of form no. 26AS and not as you claim. So if there is any discrepancy, please ask the deductor for clarification. It can also happen due to your failure to book your invoices or the non-payment of tax withheld by the deductor to the credit of the state.

For those who invest in the stock market or mutual funds

In the event that you invest in direct capital, you will need to obtain an account statement from your broker and a statement from your custodian for your demat account for shares sold and purchased during the year for the calculation of capital gains. . You can’t just rely on the bank statement, as there may be same day buy and sell transactions whose impact would not be fully reflected on your bank statement. For your investments in mutual funds, please obtain a detailed statement of the transactions carried out during the year for your transactions with various mutual funds. Some of these transactions such as STP may not appear in your bank account and therefore may not be reported. you can also request a capital gains statement from the mutual fund company or their respective registrar to verify your work.

For interest income

Those who invest in term deposits with banks must obtain an interest certificate for the entire year to ensure that all interest income is fully included in your ITR. For those who follow the accrual accounting system for interest income will need to show accrued interest on accumulated deposits. Even if you follow cash accounting, you should include interest accrued on deposits that have been renewed when due as it will not be reflected in your bank account.

Verification of transactions in form No. 26AS and your bank statement

Each of you should download the latest Form # 26AS to verify and ensure that all income including interest is included in your income as well as to ensure that the full tax credit for TDS as per your books. is available here. The form n ° 26 AS now including the financial transactions that you have concluded during the year, check that the transactions recorded in 26AS belong to you and that the respective income has been taken into account to make your tax work. Please browse through bank statements for the entire year to discover any items of income that are not regular and that you may be missing out on. The bank account may also reflect some items of investments / expenses for which you are eligible for tax benefits as not all chartered accountants scan your bank statement for filing your RTI.

Hope this discussion is helpful to you.

Balwant Jain is a tax and investment expert and can be reached on [email protected] and @jainbalwant on his Twitter account.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.