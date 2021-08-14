The stock market keeps hitting new highs in the most boring way





Disneyland in Anaheim, California: Disney was one of the few top companies to report profits last week.



Text size



Adventure. Excitation. The stock market doesn’t seem to be craving these things lately. Investors should hope that it stays that way. It wasn’t quite like watching the paint dry last week, but it wasn’t that far either. Profit reports were scarce, with the largest coming from



Walt disney



(ticker: DIS) and



eBay



(EBAY). Economic news, including July consumer price data, contained no shocks. And while the



S&P 500



ended the week in a sequence of four new heights, one of them was less than a quarter point. The index rose 0.7%, to 4468.00, while the



Dow Jones Industrial Average



gained 306.87 points, or 0.9%, to 35,515.38. the



Nasdaq Composite



fell 0.1%. at 14,822.90. The trade was just as lackluster. Friday had the lowest volume of any day in 2021. The Tick Index, a sentiment gauge that calculates the number of stocks traded higher minus the number of dips, did not hit 1,000 or – 1,000 in over a week, a sign that the market has not become overbought or oversold. Even the



Cboe volatility index,



or VIX Markets fear the gauge is back below 16, a sign of calm. It was such a boring week that even the memes stocks didn’t do much, with



AMC Entertainment Holdings



(AMC) up 5% and



GameStop



(GME) gained 7.5%, but remained completely in range. Exuberance it is not. Still, there was some action below the surface. Tech, especially chip stocks like



Micronic Technology



(UM),



Lam Research



(LRCX), and



Applied materials



(AMAT), took him to the chin, while the banks, whose



Goldman Sachs Group



(GS) and manufacturers such as



caterpillar



(CAT), flew away. And the



Equal Weight Invesco S&P 500



exchange-traded funds (RSPs) gained 0.8% on the week, topping the market-cap-weighted version. This suggests that the stock market is turning again, from technology stocks and other growth stocks, which have been outperforming since May, towards stocks which benefit from the strength of the US economy, says Katie Stockton, founder of Fairlead Strategies. A large constituency rotation can fuel a bull market, she says, noting that if more stocks start to gain, it’s only a matter of time before small caps.



Russell 2000 Index



does too. The fact that cyclicals have started to erupt again is impressive, especially given the constant attention to the Covid-19 Delta variant. Whether it is states like Mississippi and Florida, or the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of a vaccine booster for people with weakened immune systems, fears of a renewed pandemic should have hit those stocks hard. Let them not say a lot about what investors think. If you just look at the market action this week, that says the Delta variant is a public health crisis, but not an economic crisis, says Dave Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth US. At some point, the boredom will end and the market will become more volatile. And the biggest risk could be that investors will use volatility to push the entire stock market up, notes BTIG Julian Emanuel, treating it like a big stock meme. [The] The dramatic price action of meme stocks, old and new, increases the likelihood that higher volatility could result in an altered reality exception, he writes. And there is only one previous exception where volatility has increased and stocks have continued to rise, rise and rise. At least for a while. That was, of course, in 1999. Hopefully we’ll avoid the kind of excitement that followed. Write to Ben Levisohn at [email protected]

