Cybin Inc.Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights

– Increases current cash position to C $ 82.5 million to advance clinical pipeline and business initiatives –

TORONTO, August 13, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Cybine Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (AMERICAN NYSE: CYBN) (“Cybine“or the”Company“), a biotechnology company focused on advancing psychedelic therapies, announces unaudited financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021. A copy of the company’s unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with the Standards International Financial Reporting Standards and the related MD&A for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Recent business highlights:

Becomes the first psychedelic company be listed on the NYSE American LLC on August 5, 2021 under the symbol “CYBN”;

Raised over $ 120 million Canadian with the inclusion of the company’s latest round of funding in August 2021, which raised over C $ 34 million;

Announced the achievement of certain milestones by Adelia Therapeutics Inc. , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cybin, for Year 1 Q3 (i) – (iii) and Year 1 Q4 (i) and (iii), as provided for by the terms of a contribution agreement dated 4 December 2020;

Initiates the next phase of the Companys digital therapy platform which should allow better assessment of patient outcomes through a highly secure, patient-centric data analysis platform for pre- and post-psychedelic treatments;

Start of scaling up of the company’s European operations and research activities with various academic and clinical research organizations, including the transfer of its intellectual property assets to its newly formed wholly owned Irish subsidiary;

Patent portfolio extended to 13 patent filings which cover, among others, new psychedelic compounds, integration of delivery platforms, methods of use in psychiatric indications, drug discovery pipeline of modified and novel ergolines, tryptamines and phenethylamines ;

Has entered into an exclusive research and development collaboration agreement with TMS NeuroHealth Centers Inc. (the “Collaboration agreement“), a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (TSX: GTMS) (NASDAQ: GBNH) (“GreenbrookGreenbrook operates 129 ambulatory mental health service centers in the United States. Under the collaborative agreement, Cybin and Greenbrook will work together to establish centers of excellence in mental health to facilitate research and the development of innovative therapies based on psychedelic compounds for patients suffering from depression.

Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin, said, “Over the past few months, Cybin has garnered a lot of attention as an emerging leader in the psychedelic therapy space. We believe that the molecules we have in development may have the potential to transform the treatment landscape. and address current unmet treatment needs for various psychiatric and neurological conditions. disease and drug addiction problems. “

The story continues

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled C $ 55.1 million as at June 30, 2021; and

Net loss amounted to C $ 14.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, of which non-cash expenses totaled C $ 5.6 million and cash operating expenses totaled 9.1 million Canadian dollars.

About Cybin

Cybin is a leading biotechnology company focused on researching and advancing psychedelic therapies using proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and potential treatment regimens for patients. psychiatric disorders.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release concerning the Company are forward-looking statements and are forward-looking in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections regarding future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results. expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. . These statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “” or ” continue “, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding the company’s development of innovative drug delivery systems, the company’s expectations regarding molecules under development, the development of centers of excellence in mental health with the aim of facilitating the research and development of innovative psychedelic compounds. therapeutics based on patients suffering from depression in accordance with the collaboration agreement, and the expectations of the company vis-à-vis its digital therapy platform.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the Company at the time these statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially, as forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from the results, performance or achievements. futures expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others: the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in the securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the psychedelics market; the Company’s ability to successfully achieve its business objectives; growth plans; political, social and environmental uncertainties; employee relations; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on the markets in which the Company operates; and the risk factors set out in each of the Company’s MD&A for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended March 31, 2021 and the registration statement of the Company. company dated November 9, 2020., which are available under the Company profile on www.sedar.com and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on what the management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with these. forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or expected. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, in the event of change, except as required by law.

Cybin makes no medical, therapeutic or health claims regarding the products offered by Cybins. The United States Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada, or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding psilocybin, psychedelic tryptamine, tryptamine derivatives, or other psychedelic compounds or nutraceuticals. The effectiveness of these products has not been confirmed by approved research. There can be no assurance that the use of psilocybin, psychedelic tryptamine, tryptamine derivatives or other psychedelic or nutraceutical compounds will diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Cybin has not conducted clinical trials for the use of its offered products. Any reference to the quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential products does not imply that Cybin has verified them in clinical trials or that Cybin will complete such trials. If Cybin cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to market its business, it could have a material adverse effect on Cybin’s performance and operations.

The Neo Bourse Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and is not responsible for the relevance and accuracy of its contents.

See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210813005436/en/

Contacts

Investor contacts:

Tim Regan / Scott Eckstein

KCSA strategic communication

[email protected]

Lisa M. Wilson

Site Communications, Inc.

[email protected]

Media contact:

John Kanakis

Cybin Inc.

[email protected]