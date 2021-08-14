LDS Church fund posts additional $ 3 billion in equity gains in three months

(Photo illustration by Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ensign Peak Advisors, an investment fund for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, saw its stock earnings increase by an additional $ 3 billion, according to federal documents, while its total value approaches $ 50 billion.

Editor’s Note This story is only available to Salt Lake Tribune subscribers. Thank you for supporting local journalism.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints extended its 15-month winning streak by playing the U.S. stock market this spring, as its key investment fund posted win after win, making $ 3 billion. extra dollars in three months.

New federal reports show, in fact, that the account managed by denominations Ensign Peak Advisors based in Salt Lake City is now worth $ 49.6 billion after adding nearly $ 20 billion in value since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

These stocks and mutual funds appear to represent a significant portion of the total value of Ensign Peak, which a whistleblower said in late 2019 was worth at least $ 100 billion.

In the second quarter of 2021, the once-secret fund also sold some of its high-profile stakes in so-called memes stocks, including GameStop, Blackberry and Bed, Bath & Beyond after profiting from a profitable rise in those stocks via their social media. -accumulation supplied at the end of 2020.

Fund managers also cut the church’s investment in Tesla, from $ 433 million at the end of March to $ 381 million three months later.

(Christopher Cherrington | The Salt Lake Tribune)

But Ensign Peaks’ long-standing stake in major tech companies has grown, with combined shares in Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook and two versions of Google totaling $ 8.9 billion, or a total of $ 8.9 billion. just under a billion dollars more than at the end. Of March.

New filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show the fund globally swelled 6.57% in April, May and June alone, and is now about a third larger than it was was a year ago.

Ensign Peak filed its first public report on its stock portfolio with US regulators in early 2020 after whistleblower disclosures reflecting a value of $ 37.8 billion and 1,659 separate holdings. The massive account then fell below $ 30 billion the following quarter, according to SEC documents, as financial markets around the world collapsed amid the coronavirus.

Like the broader markets, Ensign Peak has since posted gains every quarter, including a rebound of $ 6.9 billion in the three months after the pandemic lows of March 2020. Its advance of $ 3 billion to the second quarter of this year now puts it $ 19.7 billion ahead of its pandemic low, with stakes in 1,822 stocks and mutual funds.

The investment fund generated a buzz in May when it announced that its shares in video game retailer GameStop had climbed in value from $ 867,000 to $ 8.7 million in just a few months, for a gain of 907%. New documents show that the fund sold those 46,000 shares in the second quarter.

In December 2019, David Nielsen, former fund manager at Ensign Peak, filed a complaint with the IRS, accusing the church of amassing a $ 100 billion reserve fund from the planned excess tithe but never spent on charities in potential violation of tax laws.

To date, the tax agency has given no sign of acting on the complaint.

Church leaders have described Ensign Peak’s investment reserves as a rainy day account to help the 16.6 million-member world religion weather economic downturns and fund its operations around the world.

In a high-profile lawsuit brought by former Utahn James Huntsman, religious leaders and their attorneys admitted that the faith was using profits from invested reserve funds which, according to the SEC reports, can be substantial in business ventures. , including the construction of the City Creek Center shopping mall in downtown Salt Lake City.

Huntsman, a brother of former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. and a son of the late Utah industrialist and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr., who had served as a Zone Seventy in church and died in 2018, cites the whistleblower’s case in his federal fraud lawsuit. .

The Californian businessman alleges that church leaders have repeatedly and publicly lied about billions of dollars in member donations, claiming that the money intended for missionary work, temple building and charitable outreach was more used for for-profit projects.

His lawsuit calls for at least $ 5 million in repayment of tithing, interest, and penalties.

Editor’s Note James Huntsman is a brother of Paul Huntsman, chairman of the nonprofit board of the Salt Lake Tribunes.