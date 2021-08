Taiex Plunges Over 900 Points In 4 Weeks, Market Cap Dips NT $ 2.7 trillion

Taipei, Aug 14 (CNA) The Taiex, the weighted index of the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) has taken a hit in the past four weeks, plunging more than 900 points and wiping out more than NT $ 2.7 trillion ( $ 98.20 billion) in market capitalization on the main chart. Dealers said the sale came amid concerns about the worldwide spread of the Delta variant and a possible rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve to contain inflation. In addition, fears that the Taiwanese government will refuse to extend a reduction in the transaction tax for day trading, which expires at the end of this year, has also caused funds to drain from the old economy stocks favored by the former economy. day trading investors. On Friday, the Taiex closed at 16,982.11 points, down 913.14 points or 5.10% from July 16 with a market cap down NT $ 2.73 trillion or 4.98%. This was the first time the main draw closed below 17,000 points since June 9, when the index closed at 16,966.22. This week, the local main card was particularly hard hit, dropping 544.17 points or 3.1% as concerns over the transaction tax issue hit the market capitalization of around NT $ 1.66 trillion or 3.09%. In April 2017, the government lowered the tax on day trading transactions from 0.3% to 0.15% as an incentive for investors, with the aim of increasing turnover. Day trading refers to a practice whereby investors either buy and then sell the same stock or then sell and then buy the same stock in a single trading session. However, as many retail investors jumped at the opportunity, market speculation increased, leading to volatility, which raised concerns that the government would remove the tax incentive, according to market watchers. Investors who engage in day trading favor old economy stocks, especially in the shipping sector, so tax concerns prompted them to sanction major shipping stocks this week, said. market watchers. According to the TWSE, the transportation sector, where many shipping stocks are traded, generated the highest turnover of NT $ 575.05 billion or 32.84% of the total this week, followed by l semiconductor industry (29.93%) and electronic components industry (6.36 percent). During the week, shares of Evergreen Marine Corp., Taiwan’s largest container shipper, fell 8.10%, and rival Wan Hai Lines Ltd fell 6.92%, respectively. Many semiconductor heavyweights have also come under pressure from losses to their US counterparts, contract chipmakers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and United Microelectronics Corp. fell 1.69% and 7.25% respectively this week. Shen Chien-hung (), manager of Taishin 2000 Hi-Tech Equity Fund, said hi-tech stocks may experience increased volatility in the near future ahead of the launch of new gadgets, while commodity suppliers are expected to suffer setbacks due to their relatively high valuations. (By Pan Chih-yi, Chung Jung-feng and Frances Huang) Final element / AW

