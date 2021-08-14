China lands world’s largest IPOs as Hong Kong listings dry up

(Bloomberg) – Initial public offerings are multiplying and rapidly in mainland China, with Shanghai set to host the world’s two biggest listings this year, as domestic investors look past the government’s regulatory crackdown.

It’s a different story in Hong Kong, a global hub for IPOs that has seen only one offering so far this month. International investors who use the financial center as a window to China are increasingly concerned about political risks in sectors ranging from technology and education to food and healthcare.

The continent is also benefiting from Beijing’s drive to elevate its domestic markets, notably through the creation of a new Nasdaq-style Star panel. Some of the country’s largest telecommunications operators are looking to Shanghai after being kicked out of the United States amid growing economic friction between the world’s two largest economies.

China Telecom Corp., one of the country’s largest telecommunications operators, is a prime example. After being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on national security grounds in January, it aims to raise 47.1 billion yuan ($ 7.3 billion) in Shanghai next week, setting a new record for 2021.

China doesn’t operate like a typical developed country – its political introductions seem lumpy and aren’t communicated transparently, scaring foreign investors off, said Kerry Goh, chief investment officer at Kamet Capital Partners Pte. Local investors and longtime China watchers know it’s good for the long haul, and it’s not about destroying industries but making sure they operate in a well-defined environment.

Syngenta Group, the Swiss seed and fertilizer company owned by China National Chemical Corp, is also preparing a 65 billion yuan ($ 10 billion) listing on the Shanghais Star board of directors.

If both offers meet expectations, funds raised from the first sales of shares on the continent this year will reach around $ 59 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Proceeds from the Chinese IPO are already at their highest level for this period in 11 years, while the number of trades, 320, is a record, according to the data.

Although transactions have slowed in recent weeks in Hong Kong, overall the city hasn’t done too badly this year: there have been 65 IPOs, worth $ 34.6 billion, a record for this time of year. Hong Kong exchange a new chief executive recently downplayed China’s regulatory crackdown and said the city has a record pipeline of deals underway.

The Chinese stock market has performed strongly over the past two years, said Jian Shi Cortesi, chief investment officer, growth stocks in China and Asia, at GAM Investments. Regulators also made listing easier with the launch of the Star Board in 2019.

The CSI 300 Index, the benchmark for Chinese stocks, has risen 35% over the past two years, compared to a 4% gain for the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong. The mainland measure has also held up better than Hong Kong’s gauge since early July, when China’s crackdown on the tech sector intensified.

Alignment with Beijing

Granted, the regulatory assault can also hurt IPOs on the continent in specific sectors, like education, but the overall impact should be cushioned by companies in government-favored sectors closing the gap, according to the company. KGI Securities analyst Ken Chen.

China Telecom and Syngenta are not in the crosshairs of governments. The mainland’s biggest listing was also not so far this year – the China Three Gorges Renewables Group Co.’s $ 3.2 billion bid – which dovetailed with Beijing’s plan to cap emissions. of carbon.

You can feel that the Chinese domestic market has become more and more attractive to specific companies that are in specific industries, said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells.

And there is also the question of choice for domestic investors. Unlike global funds that transfer money between Hong Kong and other financial centers around the world, mainlanders have fewer options, which further strengthens the prospects for listing in the onshore market.

