Business
China lands world’s largest IPOs as Hong Kong listings dry up
(Bloomberg) – Initial public offerings are multiplying and rapidly in mainland China, with Shanghai set to host the world’s two biggest listings this year, as domestic investors look past the government’s regulatory crackdown.
It’s a different story in Hong Kong, a global hub for IPOs that has seen only one offering so far this month. International investors who use the financial center as a window to China are increasingly concerned about political risks in sectors ranging from technology and education to food and healthcare.
The continent is also benefiting from Beijing’s drive to elevate its domestic markets, notably through the creation of a new Nasdaq-style Star panel. Some of the country’s largest telecommunications operators are looking to Shanghai after being kicked out of the United States amid growing economic friction between the world’s two largest economies.
China Telecom Corp., one of the country’s largest telecommunications operators, is a prime example. After being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on national security grounds in January, it aims to raise 47.1 billion yuan ($ 7.3 billion) in Shanghai next week, setting a new record for 2021.
China doesn’t operate like a typical developed country – its political introductions seem lumpy and aren’t communicated transparently, scaring foreign investors off, said Kerry Goh, chief investment officer at Kamet Capital Partners Pte. Local investors and longtime China watchers know it’s good for the long haul, and it’s not about destroying industries but making sure they operate in a well-defined environment.
Syngenta Group, the Swiss seed and fertilizer company owned by China National Chemical Corp, is also preparing a 65 billion yuan ($ 10 billion) listing on the Shanghais Star board of directors.
If both offers meet expectations, funds raised from the first sales of shares on the continent this year will reach around $ 59 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Proceeds from the Chinese IPO are already at their highest level for this period in 11 years, while the number of trades, 320, is a record, according to the data.
Although transactions have slowed in recent weeks in Hong Kong, overall the city hasn’t done too badly this year: there have been 65 IPOs, worth $ 34.6 billion, a record for this time of year. Hong Kong exchange a new chief executive recently downplayed China’s regulatory crackdown and said the city has a record pipeline of deals underway.
The Chinese stock market has performed strongly over the past two years, said Jian Shi Cortesi, chief investment officer, growth stocks in China and Asia, at GAM Investments. Regulators also made listing easier with the launch of the Star Board in 2019.
The CSI 300 Index, the benchmark for Chinese stocks, has risen 35% over the past two years, compared to a 4% gain for the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong. The mainland measure has also held up better than Hong Kong’s gauge since early July, when China’s crackdown on the tech sector intensified.
Alignment with Beijing
Granted, the regulatory assault can also hurt IPOs on the continent in specific sectors, like education, but the overall impact should be cushioned by companies in government-favored sectors closing the gap, according to the company. KGI Securities analyst Ken Chen.
China Telecom and Syngenta are not in the crosshairs of governments. The mainland’s biggest listing was also not so far this year – the China Three Gorges Renewables Group Co.’s $ 3.2 billion bid – which dovetailed with Beijing’s plan to cap emissions. of carbon.
You can feel that the Chinese domestic market has become more and more attractive to specific companies that are in specific industries, said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells.
And there is also the question of choice for domestic investors. Unlike global funds that transfer money between Hong Kong and other financial centers around the world, mainlanders have fewer options, which further strengthens the prospects for listing in the onshore market.
More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com
Subscribe now to stay ahead of the curve with the most trusted source of business information.
2021 Bloomberg LP
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/china-snags-world-biggest-ipos-000000261.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]