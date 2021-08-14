Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP File Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Live Ventures Incorporated

LOS ANGELES, August 13, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada captioned Sieggreen v. Live Ventures Incorporated, et al., (Case No. 21-cv-01517) on behalf of persons and entities which have purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Live Ventures Incorporated (“Live Ventures” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIVE) between December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021, inclusive (the “Recourse Period”). The plaintiff is pursuing claims under sections 10 (b) and 20 (a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby informed that they have 60 days from this notice to propose to the Court to act as principal plaintiff in this action.

If you have suffered a loss on your Live Ventures investments or would like to inquire about the possibility of pursuing claims to recover your loss under federal securities laws, you can submit your details to https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/live-ventures-incorporated/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan of GPM at 310-201-9150, toll free at 888-773-9224, or by email at [email protected] or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to find out more about your rights.

On August 3, 2021, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a lawsuit against Live Ventures, its CEO and CFO alleging “multiple financial, disclosure and income reporting violations. and inflated profits. per share, share promotion and covert trading, and undisclosed executive compensation. Specifically, the SEC alleged that Live Ventures recorded income from a backdated contract, which increased pre-tax profit for fiscal 2016 by 20%, and underestimated the number of shares outstanding, which overestimated earnings per share by 40%.

On this news, Companys’ share price fell $ 29.08, or 46%, to close at $ 33.50 per share on August 4, 2021, on unusually high trading volume. The stock price continued to decline $ 7.74, or 23%, over the next four consecutive trading days to close at $ 25.76 per share on August 10, 2021.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the class action period, the defendants made materially false and / or misleading statements, and did not disclose material adverse facts regarding the activities, operations and perspectives of the company. Specifically, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Lives’ earnings per share for fiscal 2016 was in fact only $ 6.33 per share; (2) that the Company used an artificially low number of shares to increase earnings per share by 40%; (3) that Live overstated fiscal 2016 pre-tax earnings by 20% by including $ 915,500 of “other income” related to certain changes that were not negotiated until after fiscal year-end; (4) that the acquisition of ApplianceSmart by Lives was not finalized during the first quarter of 2017; (5) that the use of December 30, 2017 as the “acquisition date” and the recognition of the income resulting from it did not comply with generally accepted accounting principles; (6) that by falsely stating that the acquisition was completed during the quarter, Live recognized a beneficial purchase gain, which allowed the Company to report a positive net profit over what would otherwise have been been an unprofitable quarter; (7) that between fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2018, the CEO of Lives received approximately 94% more in compensation than was disclosed to investors; and (8) as a result, the Defendants’ statements regarding its business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and / or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Live Ventures during the Recourse Period, you may apply to the Court no later than 60 days from this notice ask the court to appoint you as the principal plaintiff. To be a member of the Class, you do not need to take any action at this time; you can retain the services of a lawyer of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the group. If you would like to know more about this action, or if you have any questions regarding this announcement or your rights or interests in any such matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, toll free at 888-773-9224, by email at [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you are applying by email, please include your mailing address, phone number and number of shares purchased.

