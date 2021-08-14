Elon Musk: zero salary but tens of billions of stock options in 2020



Tesla CEO Elon Musk received a salary of $ 0 in 2020, according to a company file, but received stock options during the year that are now worth $ 22 billion.

The record is correct. Musk did not receive any base salary during the year. This is in line with the company’s past practices, although in earlier documents Tesla has indicated what Musk would have earned if he had received the California minimum wage. For 2019, that came to $ 23,760.

However, he has never accepted his salary, said the company in its file Friday evening. As of May 2019, at the request of Mr. Musks, we have completely eliminated the earning and accrual of this base salary.

(TSLA) reported the value of Musks’ massive options package, but that was in 2018 when the deal that granted him the stock options was first struck. approved by shareholders. This valuation, which was carried out using widely accepted methods, was found to be very conservative, as it estimated the value of the options at only $ 2.3 billion.

Under the compensation agreement, Musk is eligible for stock options of up to 101 million split-adjusted shares at an exercise price of $ 70.01 each. These are distributed in 12 equal tranches of 8.4 million options, depending on the achievement by the company of the two financial stages and the achievement of certain share valuation targets.

These equity targets were all easily met during the year 2020, as Tesla shares soared 743%, making it the top performing US stock and by far the most valuable automaker in the world. the planet.

Financial milestones were a bit harder to hit, but four of Musks’ share tranches were acquired during 2020, giving him the right to purchase 33.8 million shares at an exercise price of $ 2.4 billion. As of Friday’s close, those shares were worth $ 21.9 billion

So far, in 2021, the company has reached two more financial milestones, qualifying Musk for an additional 16.9 million stock options. These options would be worth $ 10.9 billion at today’s prices.

The company has indicated in an earlier file that detailed its record second quarter profit that it is now likely to hit three more milestones in the near term, meaning Musks option deals for 2021 could reach or even exceed. the 2020 awards.

As is the case with most senior executives who earn stock options, Musk has not exercised any. As a general rule, options are exercised only when they expire, for example when an executive leaves the company and would risk losing them.

Sometimes executives sell stocks to diversify holdings or pay taxes, but Musk rarely sold stocks during his time with the company. As of June 30, he owned 170.5 million shares and had options to purchase an additional 73.5 million shares, giving him control of 23% of the shares of the company.

Musk is one of the richest people in the world, thanks to his Tesla shares and majority stake in his other private company SpaceX of which he is also CEO.

Forbes billionaire real time tracker Places Musks Net Worth At $ 186.7 Billion, Just Behind Amazon’s $ 190.7 Billion Net Worth



(AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos. Forbes ranks Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury giant LVMH, and his family at the top of its list of the richest people, with a net worth of $ 201.6 billion.

Musks Tesla’s stake is worth $ 171.3 billion, including both stocks and options after factoring in their strike price.

But his practice of not receiving cash wages also prompted him to borrow extensively. Tesla’s filing on Friday said 88 million Musks Tesla shares have been pledged as collateral to secure certain personal debts.

While the full amount of Musks borrowed is not known, those 88 million shares are now worth $ 63 billion. The number of shares pledged as collateral has been reduced by 4 million shares since the company’s previous disclosure in April.